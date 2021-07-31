My View: In cautious Canada, Covid is different

The reopening of the Canadian border is a promising sign we have finally turned a corner.

But as tourists flock back to Niagara Falls and Buffalonians return to long lost lake houses, American visitors will be struck by sharp differences between the U.S. and Canada when it comes to pandemic precautions.

I know. As dual citizens, our family has been at the vanguard, able to travel in both directions.

After being cooped up in our New York City apartment for the first few months of lockdown, we sought refuge across the border, moving to a farmhouse in rural Quebec. For months, we have crossed as needed for work. When you enter the U.S., Customs and Border Protection doesn’t ask a single question about Covid. On the return trip, the Canadians require multiple PCR swabs plus a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Canada errs on the side of caution.

Canadian health authorities call new arrivals. They even stop by the house. You have to update your health status daily via an app. The penalty for breaking these rules? Imprisonment and fines of up to a million Canadian dollars.