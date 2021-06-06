My View: In a pandemic year, not all was lost

This past year will be remembered in infamy for decades to come, much like the Spanish Flu of 1918 is still talked about to this day.
The Covid-19 pandemic will be forever ingrained in all of our minds as long as we live, and still talked about 100 years from now. We will cry when we think of loved ones we have lost. We will be amazed at how the world just stopped, and time seemed to no longer matter. And we will laugh about toilet paper shortages, grocery lines a mile long because of the six-feet markers on the floor and cocooning like hermits at home.
We will marvel at the bravery of the essential workers that took daily chances with their own lives to save others.
Well, as the world opens back up, and we are liberated by the vaccines that seemed to take forever to arrive, I have to thank the lord for this one twist of fate that has brought my family closer than we have ever been.
I have six siblings, two sisters and four brothers. We have always tried to stay in touch, and some have been better in that regard than others. Bill, the self-taught computer code developer, has just retired from a long career with Rail Inc, which gave him more free time.
Kathy, the New York State Supreme Court clerk, also just retired. Mary, the speech pathologist and part-time horse farmer, just retired from the school system in the beautiful state of Kentucky.
Joe and John, the “Irish Twins” born almost exactly a year apart and who ended up in the same class all through school, are still working hard. Joe runs the Saratoga County school computer network in Florida. John is a Six Sigma black belt that helps many companies improve their procedures to work toward continuous improvement.
And lastly, Steve, the youngest and a proven member of Mensa, has just accepted a position with Herkimer County BOCES running their financial department.
My point is we all have been extremely busy with our lives, and though we did keep in touch with each other through the years, we were never in regular communication with each other. In any case, one day in March 2020, with Covid raging across the populace, I asked the family if they wanted to try this new program called Zoom, where we could all see each other and talk together at one time. They all agreed, and it was such a great success that we did it again the following week.
We soon settled on a Zoom meeting every Sunday morning at 8 and every Thursday at 8 p.m. It is now June 2021, and the meetings continue. They are limited to 40 minutes per session, but that’s a good thing because otherwise we would probably have two-hour meetings every session.
It’s hard to believe that because of Covid-19 and a neat little program called Zoom we have morphed into a much closer family, know much more about each other’s lives and actually look forward to our group “therapy sessions” twice a week. I don’t know if or when this will end, but in my heart I hope the answer is never.