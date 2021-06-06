My View: In a pandemic year, not all was lost

Joe and John, the “Irish Twins” born almost exactly a year apart and who ended up in the same class all through school, are still working hard. Joe runs the Saratoga County school computer network in Florida. John is a Six Sigma black belt that helps many companies improve their procedures to work toward continuous improvement.

And lastly, Steve, the youngest and a proven member of Mensa, has just accepted a position with Herkimer County BOCES running their financial department.

My point is we all have been extremely busy with our lives, and though we did keep in touch with each other through the years, we were never in regular communication with each other. In any case, one day in March 2020, with Covid raging across the populace, I asked the family if they wanted to try this new program called Zoom, where we could all see each other and talk together at one time. They all agreed, and it was such a great success that we did it again the following week.

We soon settled on a Zoom meeting every Sunday morning at 8 and every Thursday at 8 p.m. It is now June 2021, and the meetings continue. They are limited to 40 minutes per session, but that’s a good thing because otherwise we would probably have two-hour meetings every session.