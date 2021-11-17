My View: Immobility can’t stop a determined list-maker

I’m very fortunate to have a husband who can cook, does limited cleaning and manages to get me to doctor appointments. However, he is overjoyed that this year he doesn’t have to trudge out the six bins of Christmas decorations from the basement and decorate the house and he feels safe knowing I can’t do it.

This is very dangerous. I am not a relax-and-take-it-easy type of person. Knowing myself, I did plan for this by storing some stamping stuff by the couch so I could work ahead on cards. I also downloaded a number of books to read as I’m an avid reader. In addition, I brought out some knit/crochet books to peruse along with my cross-stitching. My husband did tell me to mark anything in my basement craft room that I may want brought up so that he could easily find it as he has no clue what some of my craft items do or even look like. He is a gem.

Well, it’s only been three weeks and I’ve made 100 cards, read five books, cross-stitched one ornament plus watched numerous episodes of HGTV. My mind is in full gear and the lists are multiplying.

As I sit here staring out the window, I’ve made lists for rearranging some garden plants, getting rid of a few battered-looking garden decor items, changing the placement of patio furniture, and decided a roof patio would be nice so I made a list of roof remodelers to give us quotes.