My View: Immobility can’t stop a determined list-maker

I’m a compulsive list-maker and take great pleasure crossing things off those lists as the items are completed. I’ve been that way all my life and I think lists are ingrained in my soul.
I make lists for what I plan to accomplish each day and what I want to do in the next month and year. I list garden projects, craft projects, books I want to read, places I want to visit, verses I like to put in my handmade cards, house remodeling projects, cleaning projects, painting projects, and even “dream” projects, etc.
Also, since my talented husband makes a lot of the ideas I come up with so that I can paint and use them, I make lists for him for future projects. As you might imagine, my husband is not a fan of my lists.
Recently I had to undergo a second foot surgery. I had bunionectomy and hammer toe surgery last October but for whatever reason during the healing process my big toe never fused to my foot. When my foot kept swelling after almost a year I knew something was wrong and the CT scan confirmed it. So this October I had “correction” surgery and this time the doctor is keeping me immobile longer.
I also have to spend three hours a day attached to a bone stimulator. I’m not allowed any pressure on my foot at all so I spend most of my day sitting with my foot elevated but I have a knee scooter to get around the house when necessary. The doctor says I should be in a walking boot for Christmas. What a Christmas present!
I’m very fortunate to have a husband who can cook, does limited cleaning and manages to get me to doctor appointments. However, he is overjoyed that this year he doesn’t have to trudge out the six bins of Christmas decorations from the basement and decorate the house and he feels safe knowing I can’t do it.
This is very dangerous. I am not a relax-and-take-it-easy type of person. Knowing myself, I did plan for this by storing some stamping stuff by the couch so I could work ahead on cards. I also downloaded a number of books to read as I’m an avid reader. In addition, I brought out some knit/crochet books to peruse along with my cross-stitching. My husband did tell me to mark anything in my basement craft room that I may want brought up so that he could easily find it as he has no clue what some of my craft items do or even look like. He is a gem.
Well, it’s only been three weeks and I’ve made 100 cards, read five books, cross-stitched one ornament plus watched numerous episodes of HGTV. My mind is in full gear and the lists are multiplying.
As I sit here staring out the window, I’ve made lists for rearranging some garden plants, getting rid of a few battered-looking garden decor items, changing the placement of patio furniture, and decided a roof patio would be nice so I made a list of roof remodelers to give us quotes.
Looking inside, I’ve made lists for my daughters who promised to do a “little decorating” for me Thanksgiving weekend when they are here. With my mind moving furniture around I now have lists for furniture placement, painting a worn wall, spots that need cleaning, putting Christmas decorations different places, and even switching things up by moving furniture to different rooms.