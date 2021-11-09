My View: Imaginary doughnut shop provides sweet fulfillment

Imagine a place you can conjure up whenever you wish, fragrant, clean and enticing. Years ago, when trying to encourage people to try new partnerships, I described the opportunity to be like a “doughnut shop of the mind” – not only desirable, but calorie-free.
Invariably, people smiled at the thought, wanted to hear more. In 2020 and 2021, almost the only places we could visit were in our minds. My imaginary doughnut shop turned into a fascinating portal, offering astounding variety.
When imagining a doughnut with sprinkles, my mind conjured love. My youthful images of “love” were "Bridgerton"-like, rooted in romantic movies and fictional characters whose stories progress speedily – perfect sprinkled doughnuts. But, flipping through memories in past decades of our lives, finding and maintaining such love is rare. In my fictional doughnut shop, love includes not only people but animals, places, talents.
In my case, love appears each time my camera offers me novel ways to see the world. I pursue sunlit scenes as possible tree portraits, flowers offering a dive into texture and color. But to widen my reach, I’ve taught myself to rediscover past photographic explorations, and bask in their memories. The sprinkle of visuals connects with the emotions that I once narrowly defined, and thought were never to be had again.
Another doughnut shop of my mind has emerged via lists. In 2020, I listed “adventures.” Although I yearned for marvelous journeys when the year began, full glazed doughnuts were replaced with tiny, glazed doughnut holes.
During 2020, many “firsts” were required – mask use, purchasing groceries via computer, visiting museums remotely, outdoor lunches with friends, a virtual funeral. The biggest category (“Doing something scary required by Covid”) classified 22 items out of the 117 total.
By keeping my mental doughnut shop open, forcing myself to look for, and go on, adventures, I sniffed make-believe fragrant air, and prevented myself from being dormant.
This year, my chocolate glazed doughnut holes have become a list of “accomplishments,” circumscribed by the pandemic, the vaccine. The list includes places I’ve gone, things I’ve done, many with Explore Buffalo.
The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra shows up multiple times – first via virtual offerings, then when I and 99 others attended in person. The September season opener with friends was stirring, astonishing, with everyone vaccinated, and in masks.
Theater’s return had me (again, after showing my vaccination information, and wearing my mask) at “Camelot,” “Photograph 51,” “The Band’s Visit.” Imaginary glazed doughnut holes, translated into visual and auditory delights, made me feel as if my world was slowly opening up again.
There are so many more doughnuts. Crullers – enjoying being at home. Powdered sugar doughnuts – representing messy times of complexity in my life, as if imagined powdered sugar got all over everything. How discouraging.
Although my invented doughnut shop contained many such moments, I pushed myself to replace the disappointments with understandings, identifying what I’d learned. So often, like the pandemic, the sorrows required me to reframe events, to clean up the powdered sugar of unhappiness, enabling me to move on.
Filled doughnuts, which must be eaten very carefully, illustrate how friendships can’t be taken for granted. Adjusting to changes in myself and my friends became essential, especially in this last year.
And finally, frosted – I smile, imagining licking my fingers over past travel, art, music, books that have enhanced my life, and picturing the future. I invite you to create your own doughnut shop of the mind – a fantasy that never closes and is always free.