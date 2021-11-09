My View: Imaginary doughnut shop provides sweet fulfillment

Imagine a place you can conjure up whenever you wish, fragrant, clean and enticing. Years ago, when trying to encourage people to try new partnerships, I described the opportunity to be like a “doughnut shop of the mind” – not only desirable, but calorie-free.

Invariably, people smiled at the thought, wanted to hear more. In 2020 and 2021, almost the only places we could visit were in our minds. My imaginary doughnut shop turned into a fascinating portal, offering astounding variety.

When imagining a doughnut with sprinkles, my mind conjured love. My youthful images of “love” were "Bridgerton"-like, rooted in romantic movies and fictional characters whose stories progress speedily – perfect sprinkled doughnuts. But, flipping through memories in past decades of our lives, finding and maintaining such love is rare. In my fictional doughnut shop, love includes not only people but animals, places, talents.

In my case, love appears each time my camera offers me novel ways to see the world. I pursue sunlit scenes as possible tree portraits, flowers offering a dive into texture and color. But to widen my reach, I’ve taught myself to rediscover past photographic explorations, and bask in their memories. The sprinkle of visuals connects with the emotions that I once narrowly defined, and thought were never to be had again.