My View: I'm left wondering: what exactly is going on?

It must be the internet. After all, it’s only been around a relatively short period of time and it’s so influential, especially for young people. These mass killings weren’t happening prior to its inception. Those radical sites with no content restrictions have got to be the reason these horrible atrocities are happening. Wait, though. Why can almost every visitor to those sites never pick up a weapon in anger, much less plan and execute a violent act?

It’s the guns! Of course it is. Every one of these horrendous incidents are perpetrated with firearms. And not just ordinary weapons – these are mass-killing machines that have no right being in the public’s hands! These guns should be available only for professional soldiers and law enforcement officers. What were our ancestors thinking when they adopted the Second Amendment? They obviously had no clue of what was to come. But hold on, this amendment was added to our Constitution to allow ordinary citizens to protect themselves from tyrannical governments, if necessary. They intended to provide citizens the means for a fair fight if, God forbid, it was ever necessary.

Then it’s obviously a mental illness crisis. That must be it. Anyone who can bring themselves to commit such heinous acts can’t be sane! They have no comprehension of reality or what it means to live peacefully among fellow human beings. They must be easy to spot and diagnose. So there must be a lot crazier people living in our world today. But how are they able to make such complex plans to kill? Why are they so good at hiding their intentions until it’s too late? How many other countries are struggling with the effects of this apparent mental health epidemic?

OK. Everyone must agree it’s the way these children are being raised. They are most certainly suffering horrible abuse at home throughout their childhood. Poverty and neglect have taken a horrible toll. They’re surrounded with bigotry and prejudice. It isn’t their fault; they didn’t choose where they were born. Just a minute, though. These killers are mostly from middle to upper class families, live in nice integrated neighborhoods, and go to good schools. It seems like nobody who knew them had major concerns or reported any warning signs – though there was some hindsight after the tragedies occurred. But why are so many other children exposed to trauma and chaos throughout their childhood and they never hurt anyone?

Well, no one can argue that Covid hasn’t played a huge role in what’s going on. After all, you can’t isolate children, or anyone, for that long and not expect them to lash out in ways we never imagined. When you force people to be detached from their peers and most of society, they become lonely and separated. This must be pushing people over the edge. No. We suffered together and are recovering together. Besides, this started long before Covid.

These acts of violence are absolute evil. They come from hate. There is a devil just as much as there is a God. This insidious darkness is using all the above to bring us down. We’re becoming more divided, angry, lonely, impaired, deceitful, violent and godless. Evil is winning. We need love, forgiveness, trust, faith, prayers, unity, sobriety, compassion and empathy. Together, these equal hope. We also need to prepare for the fight. It will be difficult and exhausting, but essential.