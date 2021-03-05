My View: I won't dance, he bravely told the principal

Looking back many years ago when in elementary school, we were required to learn to square dance. Why square dancing, I’ll never know. Maybe it was a way to force us “girl-hating 11-year-old boys” to interact with the young ladies we would some day be asking to the senior prom.
In sixth-grade gym class, I decided to take a stand and refuse to square dance. A peaceful but determined protest was to follow. No square dancing for me! I thought square dancing was useless, as I felt all dancing was a waste of time. It had no preparation toward my long-term goal of playing for the New York Yankees. I never heard of Mickey Mantle square dancing, so why should I? And I had the backing of my fellow sixth-grade buddies.
Much to my teacher’s angst, I told him I was not going to square dance. He could not reason with me to dance. I’m holding my ground. I was forced to square dance in fifth grade, I hated it. No more! My teacher, I’m sure, in pure frustration kicked this problem upstairs to the principal’s office.
I’m sure I was the first student to stage such a protest. I was being quite determined. This was where school offenders were sent for punishment, which was usually a “whacking” on your palms with a length of rubber hose. The “rubber hose” was a legendary penalty at our school. None of my classmates ever saw “the Hose,” but we heard about it for many years.
Determined to hold my ground, I mounted my defense. As best as a sixth-grade boy could. The principal asked me why I wouldn’t square dance. I told him I’m not going to hold any girl’s hand, or put my hands around her waist to “do si do” or “promenade.”
Then it happened. The “rubber hose” appeared. It really existed. It came out of his top right desk drawer. It had wear marks likely from years of inflicting punishment on “delinquent” school kids.
That hose was so old it was a remnant of the Chicago fire. Likely the wear on the hose was from “whacking” the palms of boys. I’m sure nary a girl ever saw “the hose” let alone be hit with it. What principal would dare to hit a girl? They dressed so cutely with their white socks and saddle shoes. They were so innocent.
He made his last-ditch effort to reason with me, “you have to dance.” He told me that some day I will want to dance with those young ladies. My reply was, “No way!” I must have frustrated him. It was showdown time. Lay down our cards. I put out my hands and bravely told him,” go ahead, hit my hands, I don’t care how many times or how hard, I’m still not going to square dance!”
I can imagine the frustration this caused him. The rubber hose was the end of the line. Then it happened, after tapping the hose on his hand, contemplating his next move, he blinked. He put hose back in the drawer.
The final chapter to the story: The principal never hit my hands. In his frustrated state, he sent me back to class and excused me from square dancing. As punishment I did lose my gym class leader’s position for the rest of sixth grade, but I didn’t ever have to square dance.
My buddies? They chickened out and did the “do si do” and “promenade.” If my wife might want to take up square dancing, I guess I have no escape.
Larry Schiro stood up for young boys everywhere.