My View: I won't dance, he bravely told the principal

Determined to hold my ground, I mounted my defense. As best as a sixth-grade boy could. The principal asked me why I wouldn’t square dance. I told him I’m not going to hold any girl’s hand, or put my hands around her waist to “do si do” or “promenade.”

Then it happened. The “rubber hose” appeared. It really existed. It came out of his top right desk drawer. It had wear marks likely from years of inflicting punishment on “delinquent” school kids.

That hose was so old it was a remnant of the Chicago fire. Likely the wear on the hose was from “whacking” the palms of boys. I’m sure nary a girl ever saw “the hose” let alone be hit with it. What principal would dare to hit a girl? They dressed so cutely with their white socks and saddle shoes. They were so innocent.

He made his last-ditch effort to reason with me, “you have to dance.” He told me that some day I will want to dance with those young ladies. My reply was, “No way!” I must have frustrated him. It was showdown time. Lay down our cards. I put out my hands and bravely told him,” go ahead, hit my hands, I don’t care how many times or how hard, I’m still not going to square dance!”