My View: I never thought it would happen to me

I’m a big burly guy who keeps himself in pretty good shape, so when I received the news that I got the Covid virus I was shocked, to say the least.

I live in the Leroy Manor assisted living facility, and on the evening of April 20, I went out with a small group to a Chinese restaurant in Batavia.

Right before our group went into the restaurant, I started to feel the chills. I also noticed that people coughing inside the restaurant weren’t bothering to cover their faces.

But it wasn’t until a day later that I really started to experience symptoms.

A friend and I were ordering takeout fish fry, when I started to feel worse: congested with runny eyes. The Leroy Manor nurse’s office was situated near where we were waiting for our takeout food.

I got up from my chair and walked into the nurse’s office, and said, “Jenn, I think I’ve got a cold.” She responded by saying, “Tim, colds don’t move that fast.”

She then told me to come into her office and sit in a chair while she gave me a Covid test by applying cotton swabs to both of my nostrils. When the test was done, I then was about to get out of my chair and walk out of her office when she said, “Oh hey, Tim, you got Covid.”

The news stopped me dead in my tracks.

In fact, I was so stunned that I didn’t know what to do, but Jennifer told me to go to my room, which I did. For the next 10 days, I was quarantined in my room at Leroy Manor.

Thank God this was the Omicron variant of the Covid virus, which is comparatively milder than other forms.

I’d seen plenty of people who became statistics after they contracted the virus and I was determined not to become a statistic. I do have a strong constitution, which must have helped.

My family was very concerned for me, to the point they were calling me everyday to see how I was doing.

It was comforting to know that people cared about me; my brother Jack was instrumental in getting me medications for my cough and sore throat, which was so sore that it seemed to border on being a strep throat.

I was also gargling with salt water and drank plenty of fluids to try to flush the virus out of my system and it seemed to work!

So here I am a healthy 58-year-old man – and despite all the horrifying news about millions worldwide becoming seriously ill and dying from this disease, until I contracted it, I always thought that it would never happen to me.

But when I actually became sick with it, I realized Covid isn’t any respecter of persons. People who are seemingly healthy contract it and some end up on ventilators and, sadly, may even pass away.

Yes, I never thought it would happen to me until that stunned disbelief soon became reality.

In my opinion, I recovered so quickly because I have a positive mental attitude, combined with my faith in God, combined with the concern from my family, and, finally, thanks to the help I received from the employees of Leroy Manor.

I thank those caring people for getting me through it.