My View: I have grown tired of being alarmed

When the sound began at 1:30 a.m. another night, my husband wondered if it was actually the carbon monoxide alarm near the furnace and not any of the smoke alarms. He trekked down there and disabled the carbon monoxide alarm. Ah, we anticipated quiet and rejoiced.

Usually the alarm would stop within a few minutes, but sometimes the sound continued for at least five minutes. Five minutes might not sound like long when a person is awake, but it can be an eternity when that five minutes comes in the middle of the night.

We telephoned the manufacturer of our smoke alarms and learned that the sensors are guaranteed for 10 years maximum. Our smoke alarms were more than 20 years old. We hadn’t realized they should be replaced and planned to install new ones. Meanwhile we told family and friends that smoke alarms have a shelf life.

My husband responded to the immediate dilemma by disarming all the smoke alarms in the house. Being without their protection made me nervous but I did sleep better. How well do 20-year-old sensors protect anyway? We were not protected from aggravation, however. An alarm sounded at 4:35 a.m. How could this be? All the smoke alarms were disabled.