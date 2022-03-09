My View: I have grown tired of being alarmed

“Beep! Beep!” The shrill sound woke me. I turned to my husband who never stirred.
I envy how he can sleep through anything. After I am awakened I do not sleep for hours. A few months ago I spent days longing for a good night’s sleep. It started when a smoke alarm went off outside our bedroom door at 2:30 a.m.
The sound woke me immediately. My spouse would have slept through it were it not for my reaction. Besides using unprintable language, I jumped from bed trying to guess why the thing screamed a warning. The one near the kitchen goes off every time my husband makes toast. I joke about having the fire department on standby when he cooks.
To be awakened from a sound sleep made me furious, especially when the cause was not obvious. I walked through the house trying to guess what would have triggered the alarm but found nothing. No burner had been left lit on the stove. No candle still burned. The noise had stopped so I returned to bed to toss and turn until morning.
The next night we slept peacefully. I thought whatever had happened was an aberration, never to occur again. Ha! Such a dream was about to become a nightmare.
A few mornings later the alarm chose 6:30 a.m. to try out its voice. Definitely an improvement! Since we are retired, I had not sought such an early wake-up call. Again, we found no reason for the alarm to sound. My husband disabled the offender outside of our bedroom.
When the sound began at 1:30 a.m. another night, my husband wondered if it was actually the carbon monoxide alarm near the furnace and not any of the smoke alarms. He trekked down there and disabled the carbon monoxide alarm. Ah, we anticipated quiet and rejoiced.
Usually the alarm would stop within a few minutes, but sometimes the sound continued for at least five minutes. Five minutes might not sound like long when a person is awake, but it can be an eternity when that five minutes comes in the middle of the night.
We telephoned the manufacturer of our smoke alarms and learned that the sensors are guaranteed for 10 years maximum. Our smoke alarms were more than 20 years old. We hadn’t realized they should be replaced and planned to install new ones. Meanwhile we told family and friends that smoke alarms have a shelf life.
My husband responded to the immediate dilemma by disarming all the smoke alarms in the house. Being without their protection made me nervous but I did sleep better. How well do 20-year-old sensors protect anyway? We were not protected from aggravation, however. An alarm sounded at 4:35 a.m. How could this be? All the smoke alarms were disabled.
As the shrill sound drove us from our bed, my spouse searched for the source. He discovered a carbon monoxide alarm plugged into an electrical outlet in the guest bedroom was the culprit. Obviously that device had reached the end of its life and may have been the offender during the entire episode.