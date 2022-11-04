My View: I became a Bills fan and now I know what I was missing

A typical fall Sunday used to be a leisurely breakfast reading the New York Times, a long walk, a short nap and a chicken-in-a-pot dinner. That is, until this year. Previously never a football fan, I had a change of heart and decided to support our hometown team.

My son and husband are fans. Most of my hometown neighbors are fans. And when I finally set aside the reasons why I was not interested in football, I became a fan, too!

Now Sundays involve dressing in the team’s colors and sitting in front of the television for the game. When I bump into people wearing Bills gear pre-game, we share the seasonal greeting, “Go Bills!”

And I mean it. I am not a foot-in-the door fan, I am all in. I am watching the screen closely enough to figure out how the game is played. If I can’t figure it out, I am asking questions. It’s so much more fun knowing about the offensive and defensive teams and the different positions on the field. I like learning about the players, too.

My husband has been patient with me. He is answering my questions with as much information as can fit in a commercial break. And I feel like I have joined a club – one that gives me the pleasure of joining my husband on the couch during game time.

In years past, I used to wonder why game-watchers would yell at the screen or why they were so emotionally invested in what was happening. It is only a game. Didn’t they have other ways to express their feelings?

Now, I get it. I think about the games beforehand and learn about the opponents – at minimum, the name of the team and their record. During the game, you can find me shouting at the TV to inform the coach or players on either team about what they should be doing. I cheer, moan and sit on the edge of my seat.

The day after a game, I (believe it or not) look at the Sports section in the paper to review the highlights. I am talking about the game with friends and strangers alike. In Buffalo after a Bills game, I don’t think there are any strangers. We are all celebrating wins and mourning losses.

Let’s face it; we have a great team! We are winning games, which makes it so much more fun. And the players are doing good things off the field, too. They seem like the kind of guys I am proud to support.

In many ways, this team seems to be the glue that holds Buffalonians together. Even when the Bills are not performing well, fans are behind them. They’re a loyal bunch, which is why they call themselves Mafia (that started as an inside joke). They rise and fall with the team and stick together no matter what.

Fans support the players’ favorite charities, including such essential institutions as Oishei Children’s Hospital. They greet the team at the airport and send condolences if there is a personal loss. When it comes to rooting for our team, there are no divisions; there is one purpose, one game, one team.

Clearly, I have found more reasons than not to be a Buffalo Bills fan. There’s also local pride. I equate rooting for our team with rooting for our town, which is something I’ve always done. Watching the game from the comfort of my home connects me with fans in homes, restaurants and stadiums all over the country – even the world!

Thanks to the Bills, Sundays in autumn are better than ever.