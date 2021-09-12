My View: Hunting down treasures at Massachusetts super flea

Vendors were from everywhere and willing to haggle on the prices. There was everything from furniture to old shutters, barn wood, dolls, clothing, sewing machines, old signs – you name it; and with a lot of digging and walking, old guitars that my son was looking for.

My husband and I were not used to the amount of walking in the 80-degree heat and had to take many breaks to rest, hydrate and get a snack. There were endless places set up in tents to buy food.

One day we clocked more than 9,000 steps on our pedometer. My son, of course, being young and spry, took on six miles in just one day of walking. It was a mecca for antique dealers and shoppers alike to search for treasures that were one-of-a-kind.

Though I had vowed not to, I did manage to add a few more roosters to my collection. Temptation and the persuasive dealers got the best of me, and I broke down.

We were more than tired after the first day of exploring and checked into our hotel later that day to rest up for the next days of hunting. After two days of endless walking and browsing, we decided that a second night was not warranted and headed home with our treasures.

I have never in my life seen so many vendors in one place as far as the eye could see. We masked up in more populated areas for added security.