My View: How would you spend your last day on Earth?

Here’s an intriguing hypothetical: If you knew you had one day, one week or one month left to live, how would you spend your precious remaining time? For the sake of this consideration, assume that your health is fine and that you have sufficient resources to do what you truly want to do.

The song “One Fine Day” by the Offspring goes, “If I had a perfect day, I would have it start this way, open up the fridge and have a tall boy.” Not sure I’d pick that as my ideal scenario, though that might have been more appealing when I was in college. I would want my final day on Earth to be more in line with Great Big Sea’s “Ordinary Day,” which goes, “I say hey, hey it’s just an ordinary day, and it’s all your state of mind. At the end of the day you’ve just got to say it’s all right.”

I’ll start with the longer-range scenarios of having a week to a month of deciding how to pass my time during the final stretch. First and foremost, I would spend time in prayer, as I do on a daily basis, and would write generous checks to my favorite charities.

Obviously, I wouldn’t keep any doctor appointments. But I would take time to reach out with great gratitude to the many special people who have blessed my life and express my deep love and appreciation for them.

If it’s football season, I would attend Bills and UB Bulls games and maybe even go to Green Bay for a game at venerable Lambeau Field. If it’s hockey and basketball season, I’d check out some Sabres games along with UB hoops and also catch an NBA game somewhere.

Ideally though, I’ll die during my favorite season of summer. This way, my final days will have been spent enjoying my favorite outdoor recreational pursuits, along with checking out some of the many concerts, festivals and other opportunities that summer offers.

Naturally, the lion’s share of my remaining time will be spent in the company of my dear wife. Whether we decide to take a memorable trip or just hang close to our beloved Buffalo, we would make the most of the precious days and hours that remain. And forget cooking; we’re dining out every day!

In the evenings, we’ll compare notes on how many words we each got in Kathleen Saxe’s word game and watch a show on TV or play a game. Or we could check out what’s playing at one of our city’s fine theaters or music clubs.

Honestly, my head spins just contemplating all of this. The time flies by so fast, with so much that we want to do and never seem to find the time. In my remaining days, I’d love to read some new books and re-read others that I’ve savored. I’d like to watch some of my favorite movies and TV series one last time. I’d want to spend time at my cherished Delaware Park and marvel at the wonder of Niagara Falls again. But tick, tick, tick ... suddenly I’ve reached my final day.

There’s nothing truly earth-shattering planned for my grand finale, just the ordinary day referenced earlier by Great Big Sea.

I’d simply want to be at home with my darling wife and have our favorite dinner, pesto, in the evening. Then as the sun sets on my final day, I would hold her close, tell her how much I love and appreciate her, and then thank God for every moment of my amazing journey through life.