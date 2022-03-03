My View: How would Mark Twain's humor fare in the internet age?

Mark Twain would have had a field day over the past two years, poking fun at our confinement and personal struggles with isolation during the coronavirus lockdown.

But Twain would also have plenty of competition these days, especially with the pundits on the internet.

One friend in Ohio, for example, posted the results of his time devoted to home schooling two youngsters: “Day 1. One child expelled and one sent home with a note. Day 2. Teacher fired for drinking on the job.” Then his posting stopped. Nothing has been heard from him since. I am not sure if I should call the police or perhaps contact Alcoholics Anonymous for an informal wellness check.

Another wag contended that he sneezed in front of his laptop and the antivirus program started a scan all on its own. Now, that’s a bit absurd by any measure.

The politicians, naturally, were not above any of this. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., made a recent comment about the “gazpacho police” that lit up the internet. But she managed to save some face with a reference to the “Soup Nazi” from "Seinfeld" with the soon-to-be classic comeback line: “No soup for those who illegally spy on members of Congress or they will be thrown into the goulash.”