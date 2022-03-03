My View: How would Mark Twain's humor fare in the internet age?

Mark Twain would have had a field day over the past two years, poking fun at our confinement and personal struggles with isolation during the coronavirus lockdown.
But Twain would also have plenty of competition these days, especially with the pundits on the internet.
One friend in Ohio, for example, posted the results of his time devoted to home schooling two youngsters: “Day 1. One child expelled and one sent home with a note. Day 2. Teacher fired for drinking on the job.” Then his posting stopped. Nothing has been heard from him since. I am not sure if I should call the police or perhaps contact Alcoholics Anonymous for an informal wellness check.
Another wag contended that he sneezed in front of his laptop and the antivirus program started a scan all on its own. Now, that’s a bit absurd by any measure.
The politicians, naturally, were not above any of this. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., made a recent comment about the “gazpacho police” that lit up the internet. But she managed to save some face with a reference to the “Soup Nazi” from "Seinfeld" with the soon-to-be classic comeback line: “No soup for those who illegally spy on members of Congress or they will be thrown into the goulash.”
Personally, I feel guilty because I certainly could have been using the extended lockdown as a period for reflection and self-improvement. I could have taken an online course to polish my Spanish, or perhaps a YouTube lesson to improve my photography or even my limited carpentry skills. (I have single-handedly destroyed so much wood with my projects over the years that I should be tasked with spending my remaining days planting trees.)
At one point I did consider taking up skydiving or possibly making a run at the skeleton competition in the Olympics, but both my wife and my insurance agent advised against either one as a means to beat boredom.
Instead, I found myself working up online plans on how to build a small backyard nuclear power plant for when the real problems arise. And this by a fellow who was so good at high school chemistry that he got to take it twice and managed to avoid mind-numbing physics by sliding through a non-Regents course in earth science. (Think: “This is a rock.”)
This sterling scientific background alone makes me eminently qualified to offer such plans, at least when compared to all the other highly suspect information out there on the internet.
Just the other day I learned that hundreds of aliens are living on the dark side of the moon. Who knew? Mr. Twain, for certain, would have more than a few pithy comments on that, perhaps noting that we already have more than a few strange creatures wandering our planet.
All of this has provided endless fodder for late-night comedians and internet humorists as well as skilled newspaper cartoonists like Adam Zyglis and the now retired Tom Toles. It reminds me of the great American humorist Will Rogers’ comment that he didn’t make stuff up, he just read the newspapers.