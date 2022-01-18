My View: How the Marlboro Man saved my life

For children of the 1950s, as for many earlier generations, cowboys were heroes. My boyhood memories overflow with television characters who included Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, the Lone Ranger, Davy Crockett (king of the wild frontier), Matt Dillon from “Gunsmoke,” and even horses and dogs like Trigger, Silver and Rin Tin Tin.
Despite grainy black-and-white screens, these icons loomed large in my imagination and throughout the neighborhood. Play props included Stetson hats, spurs, boots, cap guns, bows and arrows and rubber knives. We built forts with Lincoln Logs and maneuvered plastic figures around on horses, in covered wagons and stage coaches.
By the late 1950s, the western genre had become immensely popular. There were 26 shows. “Bonanza” was the first one to be filmed in color. It reached 480 million viewers in 97 countries.
Bonanza is the apt term to describe the western’s durability as an economic, cultural, stylistic and musical treasure. From John Ford’s classic movie “Stagecoach” (1939), to the droll personality of Will Rogers, and from the Dallas Cowboys football team to thousands of country and western tunes, the cowboy is quintessential Americana.
Why are cowboys so appealing? Their powerful character: apparent independence, self-reliance and rugged individualism enhanced by reputations for hard work and horsemanship.
The cowboys I admired also had style. As a boy I wanted to dress like them. In grade school, to mimic Walt Disney’s Davy Crockett, I wore a coonskin cap, glorified the Alamo and longed for a Bowie knife. As an adolescent, I dreamed of shooting rattlers at a dude ranch.
In 1954 a cowboy who would later save my life first appeared. Soon his colorful magazine photos made him known as the Marlboro Man. You could see he was the epitome of craggy sunburned masculinity with a bandana around his neck and a lasso hanging from his saddle. Ads showed him lighting cigarettes in full-page spreads for the next 50 years.
Philip Morris & Co. discovered the charismatic appeal of this commercial cowboy when I was just a kid. I grew up seeing his familiar invitation to “Come To Where The Flavor Is. Come to Marlboro Country. Filter, Flavor, Flip Top Box.”
Back then I did not think of tobacco as addictive. Nor did I connect it with lung cancer and heart disease despite accumulating scientific evidence. In high school I took up pipe smoking. Later on in the military, I added the corps’ traditional reward of inhalable cigarettes.
One evening in 1980 I happened to see a so-called “bootleg” documentary on PBS. Ironically based on research initially funded by tobacco companies, “The Marlboro Men” vividly documented the sad fate of my cowboy heroes. Wheezing from COPD and emphysema, and hooked to oxygen tanks, these shrunken bronco busters were obviously dying.