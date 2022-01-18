My View: How the Marlboro Man saved my life

The cowboys I admired also had style. As a boy I wanted to dress like them. In grade school, to mimic Walt Disney’s Davy Crockett, I wore a coonskin cap, glorified the Alamo and longed for a Bowie knife. As an adolescent, I dreamed of shooting rattlers at a dude ranch.

In 1954 a cowboy who would later save my life first appeared. Soon his colorful magazine photos made him known as the Marlboro Man. You could see he was the epitome of craggy sunburned masculinity with a bandana around his neck and a lasso hanging from his saddle. Ads showed him lighting cigarettes in full-page spreads for the next 50 years.

Philip Morris & Co. discovered the charismatic appeal of this commercial cowboy when I was just a kid. I grew up seeing his familiar invitation to “Come To Where The Flavor Is. Come to Marlboro Country. Filter, Flavor, Flip Top Box.”

Back then I did not think of tobacco as addictive. Nor did I connect it with lung cancer and heart disease despite accumulating scientific evidence. In high school I took up pipe smoking. Later on in the military, I added the corps’ traditional reward of inhalable cigarettes.