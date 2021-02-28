My View: How ‘sunrise walks’ brighten our days

Venturing farther out as the days went by, I found myself at Glen Falls in the Village of Williamsville – my Walk in the Park. I named my walk on the grounds of a local school the Babbling Brook walk. Here I often spotted deer, foxes and, as the weather grew colder, families sledding down a pristine white hill.

On my frequent Grateful walks, I intentionally bring to mind the small things that I am grateful for. These are my favorite walks, and my thoughts often reflect the environment in which I tread. When I spy a red bird in a tree, I am grateful for life during the cold winter months. As an elderly man slowly strolls by, I’m grateful for my health and my ability to walk long and hard. As a young family walks by, laughing together, I am grateful for my own family and the memories we have created.

Some walk names are fleeting, one-timers. If I run into a friend on my walk and stop for a meaningful talk, I name it the Annie walk or the Betsy walk, thankful for a chat with a dear friend.

On all of my walks I am mindful. I use my senses while walking, with high hopes of finding new walks with new names.