My View: How ‘sunrise walks’ brighten our days

Last summer, I met my friend Leah on a neighborhood corner for an early morning walk. “Let’s go on my Sunrise Walk,” Leah said.
Of course Leah would name a walk, and, of course, she would suggest her Sunrise walk to brighten up yet another Covid day. As we wound in and out of neighborhood streets, the dawn broke as we rounded a bend. Leah and I found ourselves basking in the rays of the beautiful, warm glow of the morning sun.
Every walk with Leah is like a walk in the sun, even if it’s a cloudy day. Leah is grounded in faith, an eternal optimist, and always seems to reflect on what’s important in life. I’m grateful we are friends.
As the balmy summer days began to wind down, my long walks began to ramp up. I meandered throughout our neighborhood and often went on Leah’s sunrise walk. Taking a cue from her, I began to name my walks. I quickly realized that naming them nudged me to be more present in the moment and more aware of my surroundings – more mindful. I found peace in finding names for my walks.
My School Days walk found me strolling past my children’s elementary school, evoking happy memories of carefree childhood days.
My Tiger walk took me to Amherst High School and, as I circled the track, I felt energized by the youthfulness that high school life embodies. My Ballpark walk through the Central Amherst Little League grounds reminded me of sunny days at the fields and tempted me to grill hot dogs for dinner.
Venturing farther out as the days went by, I found myself at Glen Falls in the Village of Williamsville – my Walk in the Park. I named my walk on the grounds of a local school the Babbling Brook walk. Here I often spotted deer, foxes and, as the weather grew colder, families sledding down a pristine white hill.
On my frequent Grateful walks, I intentionally bring to mind the small things that I am grateful for. These are my favorite walks, and my thoughts often reflect the environment in which I tread. When I spy a red bird in a tree, I am grateful for life during the cold winter months. As an elderly man slowly strolls by, I’m grateful for my health and my ability to walk long and hard. As a young family walks by, laughing together, I am grateful for my own family and the memories we have created.
Some walk names are fleeting, one-timers. If I run into a friend on my walk and stop for a meaningful talk, I name it the Annie walk or the Betsy walk, thankful for a chat with a dear friend.
On all of my walks I am mindful. I use my senses while walking, with high hopes of finding new walks with new names.
My husband, Gene, was tickled by my walk naming. I’m sure he thought I was on to something good. Occasionally, he walks with a colleague who lives in the neighborhood. They talk business and they talk life. Gene took John on one of my many Grateful walks. After a recent walk, my husband told me that John now dubs their walks together the Kathy walks.