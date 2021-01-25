My View: How simple changes brighten our lives

Sometimes, the simplest of changes are all we need.
We live in the house my dad grew up in. Built in 1929 in Gardenville by his parents, it’s a grand house, nearly 100 years old and in its original shape for the most part. Through the years, we’ve gotten used to the drafts (despite new windows), the creaks (which prevented our son from “tiptoeing” silently back into the house in the wee hours) and the lack of proper storage. They weren’t our priorities back then. The creaks are still there, we kind of like them, some storage cabinets added, but the drafts continued to be aggravating.
A few months back, we finally made a decision to do something about the inefficiency of the heat source. Our back room was always cold, though an electric cast iron stove provided for that sufficiently for years, but the upstairs was too warm, yet guests were asking for blankets when we’d sit and entertain in the main room with them.
Thoughts of an addition made us revisit the uneven heat problem, so we went ahead and had that done. We found a wonderful company that would easily rezone our combination of radiators and fin tube heat to get some consistent warmth where we want it.
Now it’s months later and we are warm and happy. No more need for the stove, nor extra wraps. We finally have control after all these years. But, there was a problem. Now that the system is providing heat like never before, the vents that happen to run under the pantry have heated up the canned goods, oils and vinegars along with potatoes, bulbs of garlic and other produce. I know that’s not a good thing. Insulating boards and reflectors did nothing. It also heated up our coats and scarves nicely in the adjacent spot, so we wanted to maintain that. So, here comes the “simplest of changes.”
When I moved the contents of that space and restocked and switched it out with my dinnerware, good things happened. We now have nice warm plates for our food. I found spaces closer to my work station to keep some of the items that I find so much more convenient now. Snack foods and canned goods, now in the wider cabinet, can now accommodate a lazy susan, allowing me to actually see everything and not buy a third bag of flour. I now make fewer steps to retrieve things. Everything makes sense.
Now, I’m looking around the house to see what else I can do to make life easier. A nice flat coffee table instead of a domed trunk, a better light for my sewing table, another raised garden container …
This year has made us all adjust to changes. I did find myself resistant to some, frustrated with others. This little rearrangement in my house did make me realize that changes can be a good thing. Masks can be worn years down the road when you are out and about with a bad cold, and no one will think twice about it. We all wash our hands more. That’s a good thing.
We empathize with certain businesses and workers now, when, before, we didn’t give them much of a thought. We’ve become more amenable to changes and that’s just going to help us adjust to other things more readily.
Simple changes. They can be life savers. They can be life altering. They can simply be nice.