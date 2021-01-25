My View: How simple changes brighten our lives

Sometimes, the simplest of changes are all we need.

We live in the house my dad grew up in. Built in 1929 in Gardenville by his parents, it’s a grand house, nearly 100 years old and in its original shape for the most part. Through the years, we’ve gotten used to the drafts (despite new windows), the creaks (which prevented our son from “tiptoeing” silently back into the house in the wee hours) and the lack of proper storage. They weren’t our priorities back then. The creaks are still there, we kind of like them, some storage cabinets added, but the drafts continued to be aggravating.

A few months back, we finally made a decision to do something about the inefficiency of the heat source. Our back room was always cold, though an electric cast iron stove provided for that sufficiently for years, but the upstairs was too warm, yet guests were asking for blankets when we’d sit and entertain in the main room with them.

Thoughts of an addition made us revisit the uneven heat problem, so we went ahead and had that done. We found a wonderful company that would easily rezone our combination of radiators and fin tube heat to get some consistent warmth where we want it.