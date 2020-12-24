My View: How my dad won Christmas tree duel

In the early 1960s, my mother, Dolores, had an epiphany with regards to her taste in decorating, transforming our house from Traditional South Buffalo into Mid-Century Modern. She painted all our beautiful natural woodwork white. She even painted bricks on the fireplace along with the mantel, all white.
Dolores also went all in on a trendy new fake Christmas tree. I think we’re all familiar with the sparse plastic or aluminum Christmas trees with white, gold or silver “needles” illuminated by a revolving green-red-blue spotlight.
About two weeks before Christmas, I came home from school one day, walked into the dining room and was much surprised by the presence of this plastic monstrosity with the goofy revolving colors.
I asked Dolores if this was really going to be our Christmas tree for this year, as we had always had real trees for our Christmases. She told me, first, she thought it was beautiful. Second, it could be used every year, thereby saving money. Third, there was no cleaning up of needles that had fallen once the real tree had dried out.
“No ... this will not stand!” my dad blurted out when he saw it. He went into the kitchen to conduct an inquisition with my mother.
That’s when the fight started. Paul said that in his lifetime he had never had anything but real trees and thought it was ugly and embarrassing. But Dolores would have none of it. With that, I figured the argument was over.
Dad didn’t win many of these, and, in fact, didn’t really care about what my mother did regarding the decorating of the house, painting the woodwork, or painting the bricks. But the Christmas tree was a step too far.
The Saturday before Christmas, Dad and I were home while Mom was out doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. My father sprang into action. “Come on, time to get in the car!”
Off we went downtown, arriving at the Ellicott Square Building, which had a custom Christmas tree shop on the ground level. We stepped in and Dad personally ordered several strands of lights, Christmas tree ornaments, tinsel, etc., and a live tree. He had it all decorated and installed at our house. The multicolored lights were plugged in and the tree sparkled with overabundance.
Shortly thereafter, Dolores arrived home from her day of Christmas shopping, her arms laden with bags from her day of negotiating crowds and snow slush on the sidewalks. When she came inside the house, the fight was on. They argued the rest of that day and into the following day until an uneasy truce developed.
We arrived home after Midnight Mass and found all the presents were placed nicely under one tree or the other. All the neat stuff purchased by Dad, the sporting equipment and the like, was under the beautiful real Christmas tree in the front room.
Under the fake tree was the nicely wrapped underwear and socks. I think my father went above and beyond just to anger my mother. He bought for me a brand-new Schwinn bicycle, a football, and a new baseball mitt to complete his vision of a perfect tree. Point made!
It turned out to be a great Christmas Eve. And the following year there was no fake Christmas tree put up in the Mullen household.