My View: How my dad won Christmas tree duel

In the early 1960s, my mother, Dolores, had an epiphany with regards to her taste in decorating, transforming our house from Traditional South Buffalo into Mid-Century Modern. She painted all our beautiful natural woodwork white. She even painted bricks on the fireplace along with the mantel, all white.

Dolores also went all in on a trendy new fake Christmas tree. I think we’re all familiar with the sparse plastic or aluminum Christmas trees with white, gold or silver “needles” illuminated by a revolving green-red-blue spotlight.

About two weeks before Christmas, I came home from school one day, walked into the dining room and was much surprised by the presence of this plastic monstrosity with the goofy revolving colors.

I asked Dolores if this was really going to be our Christmas tree for this year, as we had always had real trees for our Christmases. She told me, first, she thought it was beautiful. Second, it could be used every year, thereby saving money. Third, there was no cleaning up of needles that had fallen once the real tree had dried out.

“No ... this will not stand!” my dad blurted out when he saw it. He went into the kitchen to conduct an inquisition with my mother.