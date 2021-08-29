My View: How monkeyshines ruined a cross-country drive

Before Uber, before the internet, there was a ride-hailing system on most college campuses. Called the “ride board,” it was usually just that: a bulletin board in the student union on which drivers thumbtacked their departure date, destination and phone number. Riders usually paid for gas. It wasn’t free, but it was way better than hitchhiking.
One August I found myself in Seattle, short of funds, and needing to get home to Buffalo. The ride board at the University of Washington had a posting from Tom and Sue who were departing for Ithaca the next day and wanted two riders. I called immediately and Tom said they still needed another rider.
They had packed a cooler with food and planned to drive straight through, stopping only for gas. Donnie (the other rider) and I would split the cost of food and gas. If that wasn’t enough luck, Tom suggested I come over that afternoon, have dinner with them, and stay the night so we could leave early next morning.
Tom and Sue had just returned from a stint with the Peace Corps in Asia and were staying at Sue’s parents before starting graduate studies at Cornell. I got a delicious dinner, a hot shower and a good night’s sleep. Early next morning, Donnie, a slightly built hippie with a stout beard, showed up and we stowed our backpacks in the minivan. Just before departing, Tom introduced us to two additional passengers: Floyd and Judy, pet monkeys they acquired in Asia. Tom strapped their cage between the two front seats and we were off. Tom said after a few hours on the road we wouldn’t even notice the smell.
The second sour note from our merry band occurred at lunch. Sue revealed that they were strict vegetarians. Their cooler contained muesli, tofu and a kind of seaweed salad that Donnie and I struggled to keep down.
That night we were humming along the interstate. I was riding shotgun, Tom was driving, everyone else was asleep, or so I thought. Suddenly Judy let out a howl, shot her arm between the bars of the cage, grabbed my shirt and ripped out a six-inch patch. I have never been a big fan of monkeys. I believe they resent their position on the evolutionary chart and lose no opportunity to illustrate the perceived injustice. On the plus side, I was not likely to doze off when it came my turn to drive.
The next night I was driving when Judy struck again, ripping my glasses off and leaving a cut on my forehead. I swerved across a couple of lanes and back, squinting into the darkness, eventually finding the shoulder and stopping. Luckily there was no traffic. Tom retrieved my glasses from the cage, Sue bandaged my cut, and all agreed that I need not do any more driving.
I think the reason Judy had it in for me was the pecking order. Tom and Sue were clearly the alpha pair, then Floyd, and below him was little Judy, who spent much of her time picking what I hoped were imaginary insects out of Floyd’s fur. Judy ranked the two newcomers below herself, and Donnie, probably on the strength of his facial hair, outranked me. Since I did not groom her or show any subservience, Judy had to put me in my place.