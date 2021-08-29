My View: How monkeyshines ruined a cross-country drive

The second sour note from our merry band occurred at lunch. Sue revealed that they were strict vegetarians. Their cooler contained muesli, tofu and a kind of seaweed salad that Donnie and I struggled to keep down.

That night we were humming along the interstate. I was riding shotgun, Tom was driving, everyone else was asleep, or so I thought. Suddenly Judy let out a howl, shot her arm between the bars of the cage, grabbed my shirt and ripped out a six-inch patch. I have never been a big fan of monkeys. I believe they resent their position on the evolutionary chart and lose no opportunity to illustrate the perceived injustice. On the plus side, I was not likely to doze off when it came my turn to drive.

The next night I was driving when Judy struck again, ripping my glasses off and leaving a cut on my forehead. I swerved across a couple of lanes and back, squinting into the darkness, eventually finding the shoulder and stopping. Luckily there was no traffic. Tom retrieved my glasses from the cage, Sue bandaged my cut, and all agreed that I need not do any more driving.