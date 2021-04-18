My View: How I overcame vaccine hesitancy

Easier said than done. Going online to obtain an appointment was no easy feat and took patience and persistence. We were fortunate to find some in close proximity to our home, but many others were not so lucky and had to drive many miles to obtain one.

Our older population or people with no online access are at a great disadvantage for this task and I really feel bad for them. If this virus came upon us, say, 15 years ago, what would we all have done? The internet has streamlined this process greatly along with getting out information to the world. The isolation we would have experienced would have been devastating to us all.

We got our first vaccine in February and the second in March. I have to say I was more than nervous to receive it. We had minimal side effects; some aching and discomfort but nothing we could not tolerate.

Others we know had more severe reactions but all were short lived and tolerated. I feel it was a small inconvenience to endure as compared to the alternative.

We still wear our masks in public and disinfect our hands regularly but now feel an extra layer of protection has been added to our lives. We are one step closer to “normalcy,” whatever that will be in the future. I feel the mask is here to stay for a while.