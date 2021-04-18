My View: How I overcame vaccine hesitancy

After enduring a long and tedious year of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all faced with the option of vaccination to prevent this devastating virus.
I was amazed that technology was able to come up with a viable way to vaccinate populations in such record time. Never has this been done before; historically it takes years to develop a vaccine for any malady for which so many diseases still have no treatment.
The vaccine seems to be on most people’s minds these days. It’s almost the first thing we ask when running in to people during the day: “Have you had your vaccine yet? And what kind did you get?”
What we are really wondering is “were there any side effects that you experienced?”
There are always pros and cons to every decision, in this case we know so little about future side effects from this injection, although every major health organization has declared the vaccine safe and worthwhile.
My husband and I were in one of the early groups eligible to qualify for the vaccine. Being over the age of 65 and qualifying with some health conditions, we had to decide if we indeed wanted to get one.
Having known people that were down and out with Covid and what they experienced and still are enduring its lingering effects, that pretty much made our decision for us. Life is full of uncertainties, there are no guarantees with anything but for sure if we could catch this virus, it most likely would be devastating for us. We decided to get vaccinated.
Easier said than done. Going online to obtain an appointment was no easy feat and took patience and persistence. We were fortunate to find some in close proximity to our home, but many others were not so lucky and had to drive many miles to obtain one.
Our older population or people with no online access are at a great disadvantage for this task and I really feel bad for them. If this virus came upon us, say, 15 years ago, what would we all have done? The internet has streamlined this process greatly along with getting out information to the world. The isolation we would have experienced would have been devastating to us all.
We got our first vaccine in February and the second in March. I have to say I was more than nervous to receive it. We had minimal side effects; some aching and discomfort but nothing we could not tolerate.
Others we know had more severe reactions but all were short lived and tolerated. I feel it was a small inconvenience to endure as compared to the alternative.
We still wear our masks in public and disinfect our hands regularly but now feel an extra layer of protection has been added to our lives. We are one step closer to “normalcy,” whatever that will be in the future. I feel the mask is here to stay for a while.
Maybe we will even feel more confident to take a trip this summer; we take each day as it comes. As we have seen this year, the virus can change and morph quickly. I remind myself that we can’t get overconfident in regards to protection.