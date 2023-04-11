An old Jerry Seinfeld joke concludes that most people would prefer being in the coffin to delivering the eulogy. It’s understandable that people who are not on television or radio or do not regularly give speeches or presentations might have anxiety about performing this task, but public speaking need not be avoided like the Grim Reaper.

The fear of being on stage may have started when my friend fainted from the risers in elementary school chorus, and I followed suit. I remember being nervous doing a demonstration speech on how to make applesauce in 10th grade. After completing a required public speaking class as a sophomore in college, I was still very self-conscious and disliked the sound of my voice.

My first “real gig” was during a massive college concert celebrating the last day of class. I asked the emcee if he could make an announcement about a lacrosse game the next day. He replied, “Why don’t you do it yourself?” I thought, “Is he joking?” He immediately turned to prepare for the next performer. I stepped to the microphone and was overwhelmed by the view of 10,000 students. I felt awkward as I rushed through my announcement while cringing upon hearing my amplified, monotone voice.

I failed to seize that unique opportunity and inject a little humor or “hype energy” into my impromptu advertisement. For someone who rarely spoke in class, it was a big milestone. Yet in that moment of having a huge captive audience and no time to prepare or over-think the situation, a sliver of confidence emerged.

Early in my career, I did not have significant speaking options. With each ensuing job, I sought out more experience by submitting proposals for conferences, participating in guest panels about public relations and discussing career paths with students. I slowly started to feel that I could become a more polished speaker.

Those periodic forays were good for building composure when facing larger audiences. What really changed my approach was joining Toastmasters. Every week, I was exposed to a one-hour meeting with speeches, evaluations, jokes and short, spontaneous “table topics.” I completed 10 different presentations over two years to earn certified communicator status. The foundational practices I learned continue to help me reduce the use of unnecessary, frustrating word fillers like “um, uh, so” and keep me aware of my movement, gestures and eye contact with different parts of the room.

Five years ago, I worked on the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign and prepared speeches to encourage participation by a variety of organizations. Through these presentations to small and large employee meetings, I gained poise and patience to tell stories without using notes. In my most recent job, I achieved greater comfort by presenting service overviews to civic associations and senior care organizations.

In January, I began teaching a college class as an adjunct professor. I have really enjoyed preparing a one-page outline of topics and expounding on them for 75 minutes without any rehearsing. It has been a great environment to embrace improvisation and shed the self-consciousness that restrained me in the past.

I will never be mistaken for a TED keynote speaker, but I’m happy to say I have a better stage presence now.