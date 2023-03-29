My rental golf cart almost did me in.

Longtime snowbirds, my husband and I, plus our dog Trixie, made our usual escape to The Villages in Florida and secured a rental property. Unbeknownst to us, the home came with a golf cart from hell.

After settling in, I decided to skip the dog park and take my dog instead to the nearby Town Square. I didn’t tell my husband that I was going to take that narrow steep golf cart bridge that he didn’t approve of and thought dangerous. Fast-forward, I placed a towel on the seat to absorb Trixie’s muddy paws, tethered her in and off we went.

We had an uneventful walk around the Square’s shops and restaurants, but when we returned to the golf cart, mayhem began.

I placed the golf key into the ignition, or should I say I tried. The key wouldn’t go in. Turning it upside down and sideways didn’t help. Neither did force. At this point I started to get anxious because I had a whole chicken in the oven and a husband deficient in cookery skills. What to do? I didn’t want to call him and reveal my bridge crossing. Looking around I spotted a gentleman approaching and asked for help. He said, “I don’t know much about golf carts.” That was a given because he tried to put the key into the glove compartment keyhole instead of the ignition. Nevertheless, his attempts also failed.

Feeling frustrated that minutes of cooking time were ticking away, I called our rental management team and explained my predicament. She said she wouldn’t be able to repair it on the spot, but could tow it to our rental. Great, now my husband would surely find out.

In the meantime a lady pulled up in her car and wanted to park in my space thinking I was leaving. I said, “I wasn’t going anywhere any time soon” and clarified why. Observing my efforts trying the key over and over, she queried, “That looks like a house key?”

Talk about embarrassment. Now I had to call management back and explain that I didn’t need their services because I tried to start the golf cart with a house key.

Little did I know that things were about to get heated literally. With the right key in hand, over the bridge we went without a hitch until I smelled something burning. Then smoke emerged from beneath the cart. Quickly I pulled over and jumped off. Frantically, I untied Trixie and threw her. Lifting up the seat, a towel, engulfed in flames was lying inches from the gas tank. I grabbed it and flung it.

Luckily no lives were lost. My dog’s tail was slightly singed and the towel was no more. To my surprise, the cart was drivable and I headed home. With my voice shaking, I called management for the third time in less than an hour. They must have thought I was crazy, telling them I almost blew up their golf cart, but they were quite understanding and relieved no one was hurt. Still, I felt guilty that it was my fault. How did this happen? Maybe I shouldn’t have gone against my husband's wishes?

The mystery was solved when I found out that the cart had previously been repaired prior to our possession of it. A protective panel covering the heated elements of the cart had been removed and never replaced. That left a large gap in which the towel fell into and caught fire.

I had made it back before the chicken burned. Thankfully there were no repercussions from the husband.