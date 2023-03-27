It doesn’t seem possible that my first My View column was more than three years ago. In it, I shared my departure from a career in insurance, and wondered what the next chapter would hold.

My unstructured days were initially refreshing. The dogs were grateful for my company, and we all savored the opportunity for longer walks. I also worked the gym into my daily schedule – beginning with a class, and ending with a session in the sauna. (That blissful routine ended abruptly in March 2020, when another sauna devotee, who had been sleeping nearby, awoke, coughing up a storm. I came down with Covid-19 several days later.)

Spring and summer on my own terms were terrific. With more time to water, flowers – both in containers and throughout the gardens – flourished like never before.

I wrote about robins building intricate nests in front door wreaths, and on windowsills. Both venues offered me a front row seat to the miraculous progression from egg to fledgling, and the challenges of motherhood, regardless of the species.

I began to get restless in the fall of 2021. The world still bore little resemblance to what we had known. But I decided that I needed more mental stimulation – and more of a sense of productivity and purpose. Having gratefully declined several career opportunities in the previous year, I began to respond enthusiastically to the recruiters who reached out to me on LinkedIn. Not surprisingly, most positions were related to business analytics, since that’s what my profile highlighted. All were full time – more of a commitment than I was willing to make. Many also entailed managing a team, or holding others accountable to sales quotas and outgoing calls. I began to think that finding a gratifying position that met my criteria was unlikely.

A chance meeting put a promotional agency in New York City on my radar. I scrolled through their website before submitting my resume and two recent photos, as required. After an interview with the Regional Manager, I was hired as a WNY-based Brand Ambassador for wines and spirits. Far removed from Insurance, my new responsibilities reminded me of promotional work I had done with a variety of cosmetic and skincare companies when my children were young. After receiving an assignment, I research the subject matter and then offer tastings and education at various locales.

The need to dress for events – black is the requisite “uniform” – and to curate my space with seasonal décor is fun, and a welcome departure from the jeans and tee shirts or sweaters to which I had become accustomed.

Among other things, I’ve learned that Five Farms delicious Irish Liquor resulted from a collaboration of centuries-old dairy farms and pot distilleries in County Cork, Ireland, and that Hercules Mulligan, whose name adorns a hearty Rum & Rye, was a tailor in NYC and a spy for the colonies. British soldiers would come to his shop for drinks and conversation.

Sharing that information, he saved George Washington’s life twice, and played a pivotal role in the Battle of Yorktown, setting the stage for the British surrender. As a good friend of Alexander Hamilton, he is featured in the musical, and is buried beside him in Trinity Cemetery.

Who knew that my next chapter would enhance my knowledge of history, and that I’d be compensated for engaging with terrific people? If you happen to see me in your travels, please stop and say hello. I’ll share a taste and tell you a story.