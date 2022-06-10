My View: How a smart Army dentist saved my teeth

It was a cold, sunny day at Fort Dix in New Jersey in early February of 1964. I was in my first week of six months of Basic and Individual Training, which I was to endure as part of my commitment to the Army National Guard. I had graduated from Buffalo State College the month prior and decided to immediately plunge into a new existence. It was a challenging experience.

After morning “police call,” our company was marched to a large theater to join other companies for training. The instructor was a young Army captain, who told us that he was concerned about the condition of our teeth based on the mouths he had looked into at Fort Dix. He then showed us a series of photographic slides he had taken there. I joined the audience in watching with horror the parade of terribly neglected teeth and bleeding gums. “Grossed out” would be an understatement. All of my fellow trainees seemed to share my reaction.

The dentist saw many young men entering the Army with horrible teeth because they could not afford dental care, or, like myself, feared going to the dentist. I couldn’t imagine going through daily life with one of the mouths I saw on that slide show.

The dentist explained that it was essential to brush our teeth as frequently as possible to keep harmful food particles from corroding our teeth. He said that we could carry a toothbrush in our pockets and take a moment after chow to brush with water. Toothpaste was not essential – good, but not vital.

My teeth were in bad shape, because I was afraid of the dentist. I had many cavities and a dead tooth that would require much attention. My first dental experience in the ’50s was not positive. My mother took me to the nearest dentist office around the corner on the main street. This was back in the day when the drill/brush ran on a cable and pulley system. There was no gentle dental technician. Mom sent me by myself, saying they would only clean my teeth that day. She was wrong. I was frightened. There were several appointments for fillings. I didn’t see another dentist until a quick exam at the Dix Reception Center.

Before the drill sergeant could yell “on your feet!” I resolved to carry a toothbrush in my pocket and brush as often as possible. I also decided, then and there, to see a dentist as soon as I returned to Buffalo. I marched out of that theater with a new attitude about dental care, and I was not alone. I often saw many of my buddies brushing right after eating.

Upon my return home in August, I got an appointment with my new friend, Dr. Pantera. I met his father soon after. The Pantera name was well-known at the UB Dental School. It was essential that I like Dr. Pantera because he spent a lot of time in my mouth. Many fillings went in and the dead tooth was refilled and saved for a number of years, before my first root canal.

While reading “GI,” a book about the American soldier in World War II, I learned that American dentistry got a huge boost from the war. After rejecting many men with bad teeth, the military resolved to draft them anyway and repair their teeth.