My View: How a flag blunder rained on my parade

On that Sunday morning, all the Cub Scouts met in the churchyard and then boarded buses for the trip downtown. St. Teresa’s tradition for marching in the parade was to carry flags from nations around the world.

This involved the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts. As we prepared to line up and begin the March, we could pick out the flag we liked and then get in line. Although we had practiced multiple times, the word line had nothing to do with how we were going to walk down Main Street.

First the Boy Scouts got to pick their flags, and then the Cub Scouts. By the time I got to the front of the line, I couldn’t believe my luck that there was this gorgeous bright red flag sitting there waiting for me. It must have had my name on it. So, with my beautiful red flag held high, we began to march down Main Street among all the parade goers.

As we began marching, I noticed some people were pointing, hissing and booing. At first, I thought how strange it was that people would hiss and boo the Cub Scouts. As we marched on, I realized it wasn’t the Cub Scouts in general, it was me that was making people boo and hiss.

What had started out that morning as one of the great events of my young life had slowly turned to tragedy. I soldiered on with grim determination and eventually made it through the gantlet and finished the parade.