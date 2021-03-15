My View: How a flag blunder rained on my parade

St. Teresa’s, church and school, is located deep in the heart of the Irish Catholic enclave of South Buffalo. Like many other Catholic parishes, it offered a wide range of programs for its youth.
In addition to the education, there were many activities that the church sponsored, such as choir, Holy Name Society and scouting.
I became a Cub Scout, and, of course, my mother became one of the den mothers. Cub Scouts was a lot of fun. We used to meet once a week on a Tuesday evening in the basement of the school. Activities ranged from the Pinewood Derby, woodworking, the annual paper drive, making boondoggle lanyards and the ubiquitous popsicle stick ash tray.
I even had the temerity to try out for the fabled Savio’s Boys Choir. Not once, but three times. Upon showing up for the third year in a row, the choirmaster, the good Father McCarthy, waved me off before I got out so much as a do, re or mi.
Although most of the Cub Scout meetings were mundane, there was one event each year that the boys really looked forward to. That was marching in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
As St. Patrick’s Day approached, my anticipation of marching down Main Street among my fellow Gales and being watched by tens of thousands of parade goers was beyond exciting (The original parade was traditionally on Main Street until the subway construction).
On that Sunday morning, all the Cub Scouts met in the churchyard and then boarded buses for the trip downtown. St. Teresa’s tradition for marching in the parade was to carry flags from nations around the world.
This involved the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts. As we prepared to line up and begin the March, we could pick out the flag we liked and then get in line. Although we had practiced multiple times, the word line had nothing to do with how we were going to walk down Main Street.
First the Boy Scouts got to pick their flags, and then the Cub Scouts. By the time I got to the front of the line, I couldn’t believe my luck that there was this gorgeous bright red flag sitting there waiting for me. It must have had my name on it. So, with my beautiful red flag held high, we began to march down Main Street among all the parade goers.
As we began marching, I noticed some people were pointing, hissing and booing. At first, I thought how strange it was that people would hiss and boo the Cub Scouts. As we marched on, I realized it wasn’t the Cub Scouts in general, it was me that was making people boo and hiss.
What had started out that morning as one of the great events of my young life had slowly turned to tragedy. I soldiered on with grim determination and eventually made it through the gantlet and finished the parade.
We all turned our flags in and boarded the bus back to South Buffalo. It was a long, bleak ride back. Upon returning to St. Teresa’s, I was met by my parents, who picked me up from the school yard.