My View: How a child's fascination with trains became a book series

Like many boys of my generation, my parents gave me a train set when I was a toddler. As I got older, my enjoyment of trains expanded. Visits to see my grandparents in Philadelphia always included a trolley ride with my grandfather. He was blind and I served as his eyes as we traveled through the city by rail. I got hooked on trolleys and trains early and only later, in retirement, would I have a chance to study trains more closely and write about them.

Professionally, my background is in energy conservation and buildings. I naively thought it would be easy to apply my technical expertise to understanding modern locomotives, but quickly discovered that under the hood these locomotives had little in common with buildings. They were, in fact, more like mobile electrical generating stations. Clearly, I would need help to advance my writing project.

I gathered hundreds of railroad books, some contemporary and some very old, and I read them as though they were thrillers. I loved the nuts-and-bolts books. I even found a few books that discussed how locomotives could waste less energy. But even with these resources, I could not muster the confidence to write a book.

The needed push came from a friend, Bryan Schlake, who teaches in the Penn State Altoona railroad engineering department. He convinced me that with additional help I could write a credible book about the inner workings of modern diesel-electric locomotives. Furthermore, he said it was important that I did so, because his students needed it for their academic studies.

Bryan handed me a bunch of locomotive repair manuals and put me in touch with experts who had just retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. As they critiqued my work, they also passed me along to other experts and my network grew.

A railroader friend of my sister Judie gave me a tour of a locomotive cab and then arranged for me to watch an engineer build a train in a Chicago rail yard. Twice, I walked through the giant locomotive shops in Altoona, studying locomotive minutia.

However, no one would talk to me about the energy efficiency of diesel locomotives. They pleaded ignorance or confidentiality. I became a detective, piecing together fragments of information, and searched for professional railroaders who’d talk off the record. Finally, the beans were spilled; I discovered that the maximum fuel-to-rail efficiency of modern diesel-electric locomotives was 40%.

My first book, "Diesel-Electric Locomotives: How They Work, Use Energy, and Can Be More Efficient and Environmentally Sustainable," was published in 2019.

Over an eight-year period, I wrote and published two other books on railroad locomotives – always focusing on function, energy flow and efficiency. I learned that the maximum efficiencies of turbine-powered locomotives and steam locomotives were 12% and 8%, respectively. That 8% is not a typo. Steam locomotives, despite their awesome power and presence, waste a minimum of 92% of the energy in the coal they consume.

I'll be lecturing on steam locomotives at the Buffalo Museum of Science at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

There is truth and wisdom in the adage, “It takes a village” to raise a child. The same can be said about other activities, including writing books. I could never have written mine without the help of nearly 200 people, who provided technical assistance, helped find articles, edited text, provided photographs, drew illustrations and designed the actual book. Others provided moral support. I am grateful to all.