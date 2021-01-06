My View: Houses hold secrets to long ago lives

Whenever I climb the attic steps, I think of those who have come before me. The house in Allentown is very old. It belonged to the great-grandparents of my children. Their grandmother, Josephine, inherited it. A few years ago, my son became the owner of the home he always loved as a child.

The attic fascinates me. It has a few curious rooms. As you approach the top landing you face a long walled-in space. It has two doors, one at each end. It appears to be a bedroom with a tiny doorless closet. Perhaps the occupants owned very little clothing, since it contains just a few hooks.

The ceiling is painted blue with hand-painted white clouds. I read that in the South porch ceilings are painted blue to ward off evil spirits. But they are also painted blue to fool insects into thinking it’s the sky. Do they abandon their travels? Either description fits this room. An old gas light fixture remains along with two sweet bay windows.

There is another bedroom at the front of the attic. Two similar closets and two gas lamps are adjacent to the entrance. Three windows overlook the street below. They appear to be stationary, which eliminates fresh air. The outline of a gas stove remains on one wall along with a patched vent pipe hole in the ceiling.