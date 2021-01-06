My View: Houses hold secrets to long ago lives

Whenever I climb the attic steps, I think of those who have come before me. The house in Allentown is very old. It belonged to the great-grandparents of my children. Their grandmother, Josephine, inherited it. A few years ago, my son became the owner of the home he always loved as a child.
The attic fascinates me. It has a few curious rooms. As you approach the top landing you face a long walled-in space. It has two doors, one at each end. It appears to be a bedroom with a tiny doorless closet. Perhaps the occupants owned very little clothing, since it contains just a few hooks.
The ceiling is painted blue with hand-painted white clouds. I read that in the South porch ceilings are painted blue to ward off evil spirits. But they are also painted blue to fool insects into thinking it’s the sky. Do they abandon their travels? Either description fits this room. An old gas light fixture remains along with two sweet bay windows.
There is another bedroom at the front of the attic. Two similar closets and two gas lamps are adjacent to the entrance. Three windows overlook the street below. They appear to be stationary, which eliminates fresh air. The outline of a gas stove remains on one wall along with a patched vent pipe hole in the ceiling.
Recently a friend of my son’s noticed an annunciator panel in the wall. They traced it through the attic and down into a hallway outside the upper apartment. It disappears below and remains hidden by previous renovations. My imagination runs wild both with joy and sadness. Someone had to answer those calls, and they slept in that front bedroom.
There is a vast expanse between these two rooms with heavy wooden flooring. In winter it is very cold and in summer very hot. And yet someone slept there throughout such weather. I look at the worn steps and wonder how many people used them. I think of the servants I read about in books and how hard their lives were. Were the distant, previous occupants immigrants? Where did they come from and where did they go?
At some point the house may have been a single-family home. Currently it has two apartments. There are giveaways that lead one to imagine the ornate front staircase led up to many bedrooms. That staircase and large landing now create the entry into the upper apartment. Years ago a huge pocket door was found walled up in a nearby bedroom. It was discovered when an electrical outlet was being installed and drilling hit heavy wood. I find it sad that a beautiful door is hidden inside. Maybe someday it will be exposed, maybe not.
I also remember seeing a huge pocket door in the downstairs flat years before the lower remodel. I know it is not walled up but don’t know what happened to it.
The houses on Richmond Avenue fascinate me. I’d like to ring a doorbell or two and ask if I may kindly look around inside. For whatever reason, I sense a connection to those big old houses. Perhaps in a past life I stood upon a spiral staircase. Maybe not, but that does sound like fun.