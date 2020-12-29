My View: Hospital workers should get the vaccine

Soon I will be Covid-19 disease worry-free – and taxes and bills will again be my biggest end-of-the-year concerns.

I consider myself lucky to be working at a hospital where front-line health care workers were offered the intramuscular vaccine injections at no cost. I recently opted to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at work.

I’ll have partial protection from the virus two weeks after that first dose. Then, in three weeks, after getting the second and final dose, I’ll have even greater protection. Basically, a couple of quick, sharp pokes in the shoulder will provide me with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (aka SARS-CoV-2) immunity.

Side effects? What side effects? My shoulder was a little sore for a few hours. I don’t know anyone in my hospital workplace who has had any serious side effects.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there were no serious side effects among more than 37,000 volunteers tracked for two months after receiving the second Pfizer vaccine shot.

What’s crazy to me is that, while lots of people more vulnerable and deserving than myself are not on the preferred list – not yet able to get the vaccine, including my wife’s 91-year-old mother – and many who can get it are refusing.