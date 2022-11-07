My View: Hospital personnel can make a tough time bearable

I am a strong proponent of the saying that one can get better results with honey than with vinegar. To me, that saying means that being nice, sympathetic and compassionate to someone when warranted can go a long way to making another person – who may be nervous, in distress or in pain – feel so much better.

This is especially true when it comes to hospital personnel. I am talking about all personnel – nurses, phlebotomists, assistants, interns, orderlies, physician assistants and medical doctors. Over 57 years of marriage, my dear wife Dianne has been in an out of hospitals for various reasons, starting with our first year of married life in Rochester (NY) in 1966 for kidney disease.

In 1979, she was treated for colon cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where a great surgeon did a bowel resection – instead of a colonoscopy – that saved her. Back in 1979, the Mayo Clinic was an unbelievable medical institution, including all the underground tunnels below its buildings and its large museum. I can only imagine it now.

However, it was the people in that medical facility who make the biggest impact. They were marvelous in taking care of my wife’s very serious medical condition during her month-long stay. I had to leave her alone after a week to go home to take care of our young kids, but I felt reassured that she’d be in good hands.

After that, there have been other surgical procedures, including major shoulder surgery in 1994 due to a fall. In the past 10 years or so, she has been in Buffalo General Hospital or Millard Suburban Hospital about 10 times total, mainly for a condition called atrial fibrillation or (AF). She had to have electric paddles administered to her heart in order to place it back in rhythm, as well as another procedure called “ablation,” which is more invasive.

All of this is to say that, after being with my wife in all these hospital rooms over the past 57 years, I have come across a multitude of hospital personnel. I can honestly say that everyone – from the nurses to the phlebotomists, and everyone else – has all had the attributes necessary to make my wife, the patient, feel at ease, as well as answer questions from both of us as pleasantly and unhurried as possible.

In addition to my experiences with my wife, a very dear friend of mine, Bob, who was near my age of 80, had also been in and out of hospitals for a slew of medical issues over the past 15 years. He passed away in early September. My friend was a fun loving, gregarious and happy man, in spite of his many medical ailments.

About three and a half months ago, while talking to Bob on the phone about his recent hospital admission for surgery, he mentioned that one of the nurses who administered to him in his hospital room seemed a little stand-offish. Not to be impeded, Bob struck up a conversation and found out that she was of Russian descent and that she liked to cook, as he did. She asked him if he knew what borscht was. He did, but didn’t know how to make it. So she wrote down the recipe. That nurse helped make my friend’s stay happy, even though he had to take the first step.

It all proves my point that medical treatments are always more bearable when our relationships with medical personnel include those good vibes, whether they take the form of sharing recipes or other friendly interactions. They make our stays better.