My View: Hospital drama topped by parking misadventure

The trouble is that these garages are built like fun houses at a carnival; one can be on the proper level and find that, unbeknownst to the hunter of the family vehicle, a mirror image of that level is on another side of an impassable barrier. I arrived at level four but could not for the life of me find the car.

I went up a level, down a level, confused that the various levels seemed to suddenly merge into one another without any warning. I hit the panic button on the car remote, heard the horn honking off in the distance, and tried to follow the sound. With every turn I wondered hysterically if I’d encounter the minotaur of Greek mythology lurking in the garage’s labyrinthine depths.

Growing more frantic as I worried that my frail husband had collapsed and been carted back to the hospital, I hit the panic button again, and realized with astonishment that I was standing right next to my car. Luckily, I found my husband in relatively good condition at the proper stairwell and we arrived at the exit gate.

Unluckily, the computer into which I tucked my paid-up ticket said I owed another $3 because my car search had required more than the allotted 15 minutes to leave the building. I had flashes of our becoming like Charlie on the MTA in the old folk song, driving around in circles until our daughter came to toss us a sandwich.