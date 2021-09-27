My View: Hospital drama topped by parking misadventure

Recently my husband was taken by ambulance in the wee hours to a large Buffalo hospital for emergency treatment. Thus began a harrowing adventure.
It started off simply enough as I followed along in our car, parking in the ramp directly across a narrow street from the hospital’s emergency room. Even though I was sleep-deprived as well as anxious over hubby’s condition, I remembered that I’d parked on the fourth level of the garage. I also recalled that the ticket I’d received upon entering the ramp had to be kept and that a machine would read it when I left indicating how much I owed, as no human workers were present to take money at the exit gate.
I promptly located the ER and waited for my husband’s treatment to conclude. Several hours of kindly ministrations by medical personnel later, and duly laden with instructions for continuing care, husband and I set off to find our car and head home for well-needed naps. And here’s where the harrowing adventure part kicked in.
After I paid the parking fare at the little kiosk just inside the ramp door, we got into the elevator next to it for the ride to the fourth level. Alas, the elevator only went to the second floor. Convinced that my husband could not walk any farther in the midday heat of a sultry summer day, especially in his weakened, drowsy state, I suggested that he wait by the elevator, and I would go get the car and pick him up on the way down.
The trouble is that these garages are built like fun houses at a carnival; one can be on the proper level and find that, unbeknownst to the hunter of the family vehicle, a mirror image of that level is on another side of an impassable barrier. I arrived at level four but could not for the life of me find the car.
I went up a level, down a level, confused that the various levels seemed to suddenly merge into one another without any warning. I hit the panic button on the car remote, heard the horn honking off in the distance, and tried to follow the sound. With every turn I wondered hysterically if I’d encounter the minotaur of Greek mythology lurking in the garage’s labyrinthine depths.
Growing more frantic as I worried that my frail husband had collapsed and been carted back to the hospital, I hit the panic button again, and realized with astonishment that I was standing right next to my car. Luckily, I found my husband in relatively good condition at the proper stairwell and we arrived at the exit gate.
Unluckily, the computer into which I tucked my paid-up ticket said I owed another $3 because my car search had required more than the allotted 15 minutes to leave the building. I had flashes of our becoming like Charlie on the MTA in the old folk song, driving around in circles until our daughter came to toss us a sandwich.
What’s really remarkable about this incident is the number of people who told me the same thing had happened to them. It makes one wonder if the architects of these places hide in the shadows and snicker to themselves as we seekers of lost autos stumble around playing hide and seek with our cars.