My View: Hoping for better days ahead

The final months of 2022 in Buffalo were like living in a snow globe – whenever someone decides they need entertainment, they shake it causing chaos and confusion for us in our Queen City.

This last blizzard, called the “once-in-a-generation” storm, summarized the entire year for Buffalonians. A series of unfortunate events has struck the city in an almost unmerciful way.

Between the three distinct atrocities that put Buffalo in the international news cycle, more than 50 lives have been claimed. The Tops supermarket massacre on May 14, the snowstorm in November, and now this colossal storm have tried us but have not broken us.

My time during the recent blizzard certainly left an impact on my life.

I had to travel to work each day to check on the lab I work in to make sure the experiments I had planned were not wasted. Braving the harsh wind and snow flying around me, I was able to get to and from work.

Thankfully, I live only 15 minutes away from the laboratory on foot. However, I could not help but think about how lucky I was to have a warm place to stay with power.

Individuals were stuck in mounds of snow, EMS could not drive out due to 0% visibility, and the government told everyone to stay inside.

Unfortunately, not everyone could stay inside. There were those that had to leave the comforts of their home to work or to try and help others. Many were stuck in their automobiles, with hopes that they would be found and rescued.

With the brutal storm and the angst of a ruined holiday, few individuals dared to roam streets that were similar to an apocalyptic setting. As I walked around Allen Street, the wind whistled in my ear and snow flew in my face as half the street was out of power and snowdrifts were piled against restaurants, bars and homes.

I noticed an individual here, and two individuals there, some groups of three, all slowly walking to their destination like shadowed souls searching for the River Styx. I also came across a group trying to push out a car which proved to be futile.

Many were just trying to get to their families or at the very least a warm place to hunker down.

However, many other people were out helping. As the storm settled and I read articles about those that died in their cars or directly in the blizzard, I had to stop my laboratory work as my eyes burned with tears.

All I could think about was that this should not have happened. What could have been done to prevent such losses in my city? With the death count still rising as the weather warmed and roads were cleared, I fixated on what could have been done better. The only thing we, as a city, can do now is try to evaluate what happened and be better prepared next time.

The souls of those lost in this storm should not be forgotten as a new year begins. Around the world, people celebrated with loved ones, sharing a kiss in welcome of the new year, but not all cities were be in such high spirits.

Buffalo is in mourning as families try to imagine a brighter future.

Next time the snow globe is shaken, I pray the City of Good Neighbors will be ready.