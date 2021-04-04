My View: Hope springs anew on the golf course

OK, enough with the poetic hooey. I’ll have to confess that the true reason this old man eagerly embraces spring is because of the chance it gives me to release something else from a long winter’s hibernation: my beloved golf clubs.

Golf is famously tagged as “the game you can play all your life,” and it’s true. Even as I approach my mid-70s my game is still in pretty good shape, and my love for it has diminished not a whit. And, here’s the bonus – because it’s played outdoors in small groups, golf is the perfect pandemic pastime.

Maintaining social distancing is easy in the wide-open spaces of a golf course, where each player either rides in his own power cart, or walks safely apart from the others in his or her foursome. Especially safe are the slicers and hookers (no, not that kind), because of the way their shots fly off in opposite directions. Their widely spaced misses allow them to enjoy each other’s company while rarely coming close enough to pass the virus to one another.