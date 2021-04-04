My View: Hope springs anew on the golf course

“In the Spring a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.” – Alfred Lord Tennyson
As one fortunate enough to live long enough to experience the beginning of my 74th spring, I’ll be the first to admit that Tennyson’s quote no longer applies in my case. I’m far from young, and my fancy now turns lightly to thoughts of many things other than love.
To be clear, it’s not that I lack the tender spirit of which the poet spoke. The fact is, with a wonderful wife, two good sons and many loyal friends, love surrounds me. It’s just that the older I get, the more I appreciate other aspects of this season of renewal.
As the long, dark winter and its accompanying pandemic are beginning to ease their icy grip on our lives, we see hope arising like the green shoots of daffodils breaking through the frozen soil of our gardens. That sight is but one of the many small, sweet pleasures that spring brings.
Smell is another.
Winter’s frigid air crushes the odors of life around us: the damp earth, the sharp, pine smell of evergreens, even the oily scent of hot asphalt rising from the road. As the days become longer and temperatures warm, these aromas are once again released into the air, reminding us of what we had been missing.
Each day the sun climbs higher in a sky that is suddenly filled with songbirds who have returned north to nest, and to serenade us with their morning songs.
OK, enough with the poetic hooey. I’ll have to confess that the true reason this old man eagerly embraces spring is because of the chance it gives me to release something else from a long winter’s hibernation: my beloved golf clubs.
Golf is famously tagged as “the game you can play all your life,” and it’s true. Even as I approach my mid-70s my game is still in pretty good shape, and my love for it has diminished not a whit. And, here’s the bonus – because it’s played outdoors in small groups, golf is the perfect pandemic pastime.
Maintaining social distancing is easy in the wide-open spaces of a golf course, where each player either rides in his own power cart, or walks safely apart from the others in his or her foursome. Especially safe are the slicers and hookers (no, not that kind), because of the way their shots fly off in opposite directions. Their widely spaced misses allow them to enjoy each other’s company while rarely coming close enough to pass the virus to one another.
Because of these safety features, golf courses were one of the few businesses that actually fared better during the height of last summer’s spreading pandemic. Every public course was crowded, and tee times were often impossible to come by. Sometimes these golfers, aware of how lucky they were to enjoy their game in the middle of a pandemic, could be seen exchanging small, guilty smiles as they roamed the putting green waiting to tee off.
“Hope springs eternal.”
So said another famous poet, this one named Alexander Pope, and it’s a mantra that golfers of every shape and size have embraced. Each spring brings us, along with warmth and a sense of renewal, the prospect of new and ever greater accomplishments.
Maybe this is the year I’ll break 80.