I’ve just finished reading an outstanding book which I would highly recommend to anyone. “All The Light You Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr is a stirring novel about a French girl and a German boy growing up in the years leading up to World War II and how their fates become intertwined amidst the horrors of the war and Hitler’s demonic influence.

While reading this book, I couldn’t help but think about the tumultuous state of affairs which we currently face in our community, our nation and our world. While I know it’s mostly the “bad” stuff that constitutes what we see and hear in the news, in my heart I’ve always believed that most people on this planet wish to coexist in peace and harmony.

But with each passing day, week and year I’m becoming more anxious and concerned about the general direction in which our society seems to be headed. I’ve often heard the Chinese proverb “May you live in interesting times.” According to Wikipedia “Claimed to be a translation of a traditional Chinese curse ... the expression is normally used ironically; life is better in ‘uninteresting times’ of peace and tranquility than in ‘interesting’ ones, which are usually times of trouble.”

There is little doubt that our world is beset with a host of challenges. The daily reports of weather-related disasters just get worse and worse, with no end in sight. The horrible war in Ukraine rages on and Haiti is under the control of lawless gangs. Mass shootings have become so commonplace in our country that they’re no longer even a surprise.

It was very disturbing to learn that our downtown Central library had to close at 3:00 p.m. on weekdays due to concerns about disruptive youths, and now needs extra security. As someone who worked downtown for 32 years and frequently used the library, I found this truly upsetting. And I’m dismayed to read reports of widespread depression among American teenage girls. In the words of a long-ago song “Day Is Done” by Peter, Paul & Mary: “Do you ask why I’m sighing my son? You shall inherit what mankind has done.”

I honestly wonder if our country has become so divided that we’ve reached a point of no return. The United States was made strong through constructive dialogue and compromise among people with differing backgrounds and points of view who would make the effort to respect and listen to each other. Nowadays we see large numbers of political “leaders” who actively sow division and distrust and even promote violence in order to serve their own selfish ambitions.

Hopefully there are still enough among us possessing genuine concern for the principles upon which America was founded: liberty and justice for all people, regardless of race, gender, income, religion or sexual orientation. It is alarming these days to see and hear the level of animosity and hateful rhetoric that passes for free speech and political discourse in our land.

Of course, there is still so much that is beautiful and inspires hope in our world. The generous outpouring of support in times of crisis, as in the contributions to Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s charity and for fallen hero Jason Arno exemplify the best in us. If we care for each other and choose not to judge and hate, our world can be a better place. Embrace these lyrics from the Youngbloods: “Come on people now, smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now.”