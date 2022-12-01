My View: Honoring three women who helped and influenced so many others

I have volunteered in three different non-profit organizations led by visionary women, all committed for the long-term to help children and families in Buffalo and Lackawanna. Their respective organizations provided assistance for life’s basics – food, housing and education – while revitalizing neighborhoods. These charismatic women have inspired many volunteers to commit to community service.

Sister Dorothy DeMaria, SSJ, with Catholic Charities, was the dynamic program coordinator of the Lackawanna and South Buffalo food pantries for over twenty years. The mission of the pantries is to feed the hungry as part of our Christian responsibility, and to act as a “connector” linking those persons who wish to give with people who are in need. I designed and maintained donor, donations and volunteer databases on their personal computers.

On a weekly basis, I would fill my SUV with generous food donations from bakeries and restaurants. These compassionate and caring business leaders have the Christmas spirit throughout the year. For the holidays, I helped hand out the food to families in need. Sister Dorothy’s energy and commitment to the mission provided a reliable source of food for families in need.

The late Marge Plumb, PhD, served Habitat for Humanity Buffalo as Vice President, and I was on the Board of Directors with her. Marge applied her unique leadership skills as the head of the Family Selection Committee by helping families meet the home ownership criteria through improving their credit ratings, creating budgets and making sure family incomes would meet the Habitat’s no-interest monthly mortgage payments. She spearheaded the effort to establish two Habitat Restores in Buffalo. The Restores are a socially-conscious retail outlets, selling gently-used furniture, household appliances, building materials and home accessories. Funds from the Restores are used to build more Habitat houses. I helped Marge with a comprehensive computer-based Habitat Buffalo Policy and Procedures manual.

Hundreds of families, 70% of them on Buffalo’s East Side, now own energy efficient homes because of Marge and her fellow Habitat volunteers. Habitat sites I worked at, with multiple houses on the same street, have transformed neighborhoods. At one Habitat house dedication, the new owner said he spent the first 20 years of his life in a refugee camp, and nobody in his family had ever owned a house.

Peg Overdorf started the Valley Community Association in 1969. The VCA is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Buffalo’s Valley and old First Ward by meeting individual and family needs and promoting environmental beautification. The VCA provides social, educational and recreational activities for children, families and senior citizens. My volunteer role was teaching computer skills for children and adults. Three children who took full advantage of the VCA’s after-school program to complete their homework and develop computer skills are now medical doctors serving in WNY.

Peg was the first to see the potential of the Buffalo River on Ohio Street, and helped create the River Fest Park and, later, the Tewksbury Lodge. The VCA also operates two child day care centers, as well as Mutual Riverfront Park, located adjacent to Buffalo’s historic “Elevator Alley.” It has two beautiful brick buildings that complement the park: Mutual Boat House, a replica of the historic Mutual Rowing Club, and the Waterfront Memories and More Heritage Center.

It was a pleasure to volunteer with these three women, who inspired volunteers and helped so many families while transforming neighborhoods. Their life’s work has made a lasting imprint on WNY.