My View: Hometown bakeries gave us the sweet life

With our family business selling almost every item that was baked on a daily basis, it was time to expand. A local supermarket in Gowanda, where we lived and 22 miles away from our family business in Fredonia, offered my father shelf space to sell his baked goods.

So, he transported dozens of doughnuts back home three times a week. They were quickly packaged by the half dozen in our home, delivered to the supermarket and sold soon after they were put on the shelf.

So, in 1965, our family bakery was relocated to Gowanda. That saved my father the 44-mile round trip each day. It also employed more of his children, who were now older and capable of helping with many of the tasks. And, as with the case in Fredonia, there was already another established family bakery in town. But again, both bakeries did very well.

I know our family never viewed the other bakery as competition. But even with five of my brothers and sisters then working in some capacity and another baker brought in during the busiest seasons, the business once again could barely keep up with the demand. One year, during the high school graduation season, my father baked and decorated 144 full sheet cakes on top of everything else.