My View: Hometown bakeries gave us the sweet life

When World War II ended and the baby boom era began, it was not uncommon to find small town family-owned bakeries dotting the landscape throughout Western New York. And for the most part, those small businesses would survive for many years starting in the 1940s through the late 1970s.
It wasn’t until the large supermarkets expanded and added their own baked goods in the early ’70s that the hometown bakeries began to meet their demise. After all, one-stop shopping with lower prices was attractive and more convenient. The quality of the baked goods, however, could not match that of an established family-owned business.
My father was a baker by trade and worked for a family-owned bakery in Fredonia for several years before purchasing the business in 1961. There was also another established bakery located on the other side of town. But that did not deter my parents as both businesses thrived.
In fact, the demand from the locals for doughnuts, Danish pastries, cookies, pies, birthday cakes and assorted breads was so high that my father would hire additional bakers to assist him, especially during the holidays.
The oldest of the nine children in our family would help in the mornings before attending high school. Our mother worked the counter every Saturday afternoon. This scenario, I’m certain, was played out in many other hometown bakeries throughout the Niagara Frontier.
With our family business selling almost every item that was baked on a daily basis, it was time to expand. A local supermarket in Gowanda, where we lived and 22 miles away from our family business in Fredonia, offered my father shelf space to sell his baked goods.
So, he transported dozens of doughnuts back home three times a week. They were quickly packaged by the half dozen in our home, delivered to the supermarket and sold soon after they were put on the shelf.
So, in 1965, our family bakery was relocated to Gowanda. That saved my father the 44-mile round trip each day. It also employed more of his children, who were now older and capable of helping with many of the tasks. And, as with the case in Fredonia, there was already another established family bakery in town. But again, both bakeries did very well.
I know our family never viewed the other bakery as competition. But even with five of my brothers and sisters then working in some capacity and another baker brought in during the busiest seasons, the business once again could barely keep up with the demand. One year, during the high school graduation season, my father baked and decorated 144 full sheet cakes on top of everything else.
However, in the spring of 1971, six years after the family business opened their doors to Gowanda, the writing was on the wall. Our hometown bakery, like many that would follow, fell victim to the large supermarket expansion. Their baked goods were substandard but the price was much cheaper. Within months, our hometown bakery could no longer compete and went out of business, never to return.