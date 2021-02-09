My View: Home movies tell tales of old-time Buffalo life

During the pandemic we watched VCR tapes. My favorite shows my mother, Dorothy Klein Beahan, hosting her sister Ruth, brother Harold and sister Kitty’s husband George for kuchen, coffee and reminiscing. Mom was the oldest of nine. These survivors were in their 80s.
Harold started, “In the winter we’d meet Pa in Humboldt Park coming from work at Helgath’s. He’d have a loaf of bread under his arm and hot rolls in his pockets keeping his hands warm. I worked there, too, before I had working papers.
“Expecting an inspector, once Mr. Helgath sat me on top of a flour barrel, gave me a bun and said ‘You don’t say nothing. You’re here with your father, Joe, the Baker.’ We were having coffee once. Mr. Helgath said ‘Take whatever you want.’ I wanted a big apple turnover. I knew Papa wouldn’t like it. But I took one.”
Aunt Ruth said, “I worked in their shop on Sycamore. I met my husband there. I’d let him have the stale doughnuts. Why not? We’d just throw them out. He asked me for a date. I gave him the wrong address. Next time he said, ‘You’ll miss something really good.’ I said, ‘What’? He said ‘The Gorilla’ so I went.”
I asked, “What were your folks like?” Ruth said: “They were fair, everyone got exactly the same.”
Mom said, “Mother made special foods for each one.”
Harold smiled, “When Ma made pies, she’d make 12. She’d cut them in quarters. Pa, Howard, Dorothy and Ruth would get a quarter and the rest would get sixths. Eventually, Pa said to me, ‘Would you like more?’ I said, ‘Yes I would.’”
“Each day of the week,” said Ruth, “we’d have the same thing: Monday sauerkraut, Tuesday potatoes and Fridays always potato pancakes.”
“Fridays,” Harold said, “Ma’d start frying pancakes at 4:30. The smoke would be rolling out the door until 7. She made them just the way each one liked, crispy or soft.”
Mom said, “For you, she cut them into pieces and fried them twice. The days we just had potatoes, she made a special gravy with milk and onions.”
Harold said, “My wife, Pearly, used to ask Ma for recipes, certain things she wouldn’t tell. She said she wanted me to eat better … but I liked those things!”
“Like potato dumplings, and leiberklays?” Mom said.
Yeah!
George said, “Sunday afternoon they had races on the ice rink in Humboldt Park. My Kitty got pretty good, beat Kit Klein, the Olympic champ, a couple times.”
Harold laughed, “I could never skate. I had weak ankles.”
Dorothy and Ruth chimed in remembering that Harold had rickets. Mom said, “I remember mother rubbing your legs.” Ruth said, “She knew just what to do.”
“They’re straight now,” Harold said, laughing. Then went on, “Ma used to shop at the Broadway Market. I’d meet her near the big back doors with a wagon she’d load me up and say ‘Be sure to meet me at the trolley stop.’ She’d come home on the trolley with these two big black bags full of meat and heavy stuff.”
I asked if they felt poor.
“If we were poor, we didn’t know it, Ruth said. “We had this big beautiful house. It cost $5,500 in 1910.”
Then she described how they slept in that downstairs flat: “Two in the back bedroom, two in the bedroom off the kitchen, then Grandma and Grandpa with a cradle and a crib off the parlor and a day bed in the parlor.”
I said, “So a big family could live pretty good on what a baker earned.”
Mom said, “Only if they had a thrifty hardworking mother.”