My View: Home movies tell tales of old-time Buffalo life

During the pandemic we watched VCR tapes. My favorite shows my mother, Dorothy Klein Beahan, hosting her sister Ruth, brother Harold and sister Kitty’s husband George for kuchen, coffee and reminiscing. Mom was the oldest of nine. These survivors were in their 80s.

Harold started, “In the winter we’d meet Pa in Humboldt Park coming from work at Helgath’s. He’d have a loaf of bread under his arm and hot rolls in his pockets keeping his hands warm. I worked there, too, before I had working papers.

“Expecting an inspector, once Mr. Helgath sat me on top of a flour barrel, gave me a bun and said ‘You don’t say nothing. You’re here with your father, Joe, the Baker.’ We were having coffee once. Mr. Helgath said ‘Take whatever you want.’ I wanted a big apple turnover. I knew Papa wouldn’t like it. But I took one.”

Aunt Ruth said, “I worked in their shop on Sycamore. I met my husband there. I’d let him have the stale doughnuts. Why not? We’d just throw them out. He asked me for a date. I gave him the wrong address. Next time he said, ‘You’ll miss something really good.’ I said, ‘What’? He said ‘The Gorilla’ so I went.”

I asked, “What were your folks like?” Ruth said: “They were fair, everyone got exactly the same.”