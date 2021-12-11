My View: Home downsizing has its ups and downs

So here we are in purgatory. We downsized. Gave our precious Japanese Madonna to a granddaughter, Lyn’s Newfoundland puffin sweater to the other granddaughter, one son got my leaf blower, another my expedition down parka. Grandma’s Victrola went on Craigslist for $175. A thousand items went in our marathon garage sale, a draw shave, never-used wine glasses, an oil painting of a mountain scene by old friend Gen Robins, and then a truckload went to Goodwill.

The kids and grandkids got together, rented a U-Haul and while Lyn and I hid out of town, they moved us to the gates of paradise, God bless them all.

We are lucky to have such a family. Now if only we could find all the things we sent. They brought every last bit of it but where they put it, God only knows. I found my toothbrush, but some deserving Afghan refugee is wearing my best pants.

The water here in the kitchen of this luxurious apartment has the iodine-like taste of scotch. We have found adding a touch of bourbon levels it out nicely. The grounds around this fantasy English village, with all its pointy roofs, are spacious and green with lawns and evergreens. We have our own plastic bison, a flock of Canada geese and herd of whitetail deer.