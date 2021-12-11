My View: Home downsizing has its ups and downs

So here we are in purgatory. We downsized. Gave our precious Japanese Madonna to a granddaughter, Lyn’s Newfoundland puffin sweater to the other granddaughter, one son got my leaf blower, another my expedition down parka. Grandma’s Victrola went on Craigslist for $175. A thousand items went in our marathon garage sale, a draw shave, never-used wine glasses, an oil painting of a mountain scene by old friend Gen Robins, and then a truckload went to Goodwill.
The kids and grandkids got together, rented a U-Haul and while Lyn and I hid out of town, they moved us to the gates of paradise, God bless them all.
We are lucky to have such a family. Now if only we could find all the things we sent. They brought every last bit of it but where they put it, God only knows. I found my toothbrush, but some deserving Afghan refugee is wearing my best pants.
The water here in the kitchen of this luxurious apartment has the iodine-like taste of scotch. We have found adding a touch of bourbon levels it out nicely. The grounds around this fantasy English village, with all its pointy roofs, are spacious and green with lawns and evergreens. We have our own plastic bison, a flock of Canada geese and herd of whitetail deer.
There is a view of the lake from our living room, from the patio door and from both bedrooms. On our second day we walked to a lookout point on the lake. At the far end we spied an unbelievable herd of deer. There must have been 30 of them. I whipped out my cellphone for a picture and blew it up for a close view. They weren’t deer, they were geese.
The geese love the path around the lake as much as we do. So much so that a walk on the path gives a whole new meaning to the term “goose step.”
In fact, we hardly need to go outdoors for exercise. At home we had to contend with a flight of stairs to get from our bedroom to the kitchen. Here there are no stairs, but it is a tenth of a mile from our apartment to the dining room and another tenth back over a zig-zagging slalom course on which we have been tempted to draw blazes with magic marker.
We don’t like paint fumes, so we had asked to have the paint just touched up. We accidentally discovered that our apartment was scheduled to be furnished with new appliances. They took our request to mean that we didn’t want new appliances. “Au contraire. Please give us new ones.”
A three-day rush of installations ensued, with flying Styrofoam, scratched paint and inoperative devices. When they offered to switch the dishwasher again because, by mistake, they had given us stainless steel instead of white, we said, “No, no, please never mind.”
Then came the second new fridge that didn’t work and then a replacement that wouldn’t fit through the door. Finally, about 10:30 on Saturday night, one sainted technician, who had been called in from his home way out on the lakeshore, discovered that the door handles had to be removed to let it pass through our hallway door.