My View: Holidays can take a toll on those who are hurting

The holidays rapidly approach as the pandemic lingers so the pressure to be happy increases. Turkeys are few as our grocery shelves wane and images of shipping containers linger on an ocean of want. But what should we all want?
Everything we want is in the humanity of our story. Since we can't always get what we want, maybe life leads us to what we need. Maybe the story is too simple to be complicated, like an impromptu invitation.
One snowy St. Patrick's Day at 4 a.m., I met Roger at Mulligan's Brick Bar. The storm was a barometric anomaly with temperatures dropping some 20 degrees in a matter of hours. A typical Buffalo snow as my bare sandal toes squished through slushy Allen Street as we walked to breakfast.
That day lasted 30 years in an odd friendship for I was the ant and he, the grasshopper, and our fable twisted for decades until Roger died of chronic health issues some years ago.
He was a moody person with a generous heart, a gambling soul and with an excessive appetite. So, when he called me, sometimes just annually, I considered his extreme and irrational choices.
One particular call gave me pause as his birthday had just passed and Thanksgiving approached. The eve of family gathering, when the lonely see reflections of errors and repercussions, Roger, divorces behind him, his children growing before him, was lost, despondent and bidding me farewell.
It sounded fatal – deep as an endless well without drama or the usual romantic coercion. I hung up and knocked on his door, took his hand and led him to my family dinner that afternoon.
He was quiet and weak. But after dessert we talked and he confessed that he tied a noose in the closet, intending to take his life. Gambling debts became monstrous and he'd lost more than he could admit. I listened without surprise or judgment and assured him that we were friends, and I would miss him.
We talked all week and, as usual, Roger found another path – but reminded me till the day he died of a Thanksgiving that saved his life. A November afternoon that was simply a meal became a twist of fate. Fate that strengthened him to complete his incarnation, tattered but intact.
I believe there are dark moments for all of us when the abyss stares into our hearts, breaking them like glass. Some pick up the pieces, stare back and close the portal. Others fall and bleed profusely, glass piercing the aorta. We don't know what will destroy us until it does. What will test our faith until it crushes our learned theological dogmas.
There is a theory in reincarnation that we select our many experiences to stimulate the growth of our souls. Karmic amnesia allows these tests to hinder our progress or attain a new perspective. The choice is ours, but the intercession is a mystery of faith.
The holidays are arbitrary timelines that can push us to a knee-jerk sense of guilt. Guilt for being unhappy or guilt for feeling joy. All that is wrong with the world – all that tries your soul magnifies tenfold when autumn falls, turkeys roast and lights twinkle from windows. We expect gaiety and mirth when desperation and solitude beckon. We have all lost so much.
Let's give each other a break this year. Perhaps we could be kind. There's an empty chair somewhere for someone. Fill it – and try to fill your heart again.