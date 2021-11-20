My View: Holidays can take a toll on those who are hurting

It sounded fatal – deep as an endless well without drama or the usual romantic coercion. I hung up and knocked on his door, took his hand and led him to my family dinner that afternoon.

He was quiet and weak. But after dessert we talked and he confessed that he tied a noose in the closet, intending to take his life. Gambling debts became monstrous and he'd lost more than he could admit. I listened without surprise or judgment and assured him that we were friends, and I would miss him.

We talked all week and, as usual, Roger found another path – but reminded me till the day he died of a Thanksgiving that saved his life. A November afternoon that was simply a meal became a twist of fate. Fate that strengthened him to complete his incarnation, tattered but intact.

I believe there are dark moments for all of us when the abyss stares into our hearts, breaking them like glass. Some pick up the pieces, stare back and close the portal. Others fall and bleed profusely, glass piercing the aorta. We don't know what will destroy us until it does. What will test our faith until it crushes our learned theological dogmas.