My View: Holding onto precious ‘last times’

One day, unnoticed, maturity and modesty took each of them to forever shower behind a closed door. I am thankful for one last time of parenthood that did not escape my perception. While boating with family in the Thousand Islands, we lost track of time. Both dusk and the temperature were falling quickly. As we zipped along the St. Lawrence toward the warmth of the cottage, I took shelter seated behind the passenger-side windshield.

Not one to cuddle by nature, my 6-year-old daughter climbed onto my lap to escape the cold wind and spray. Within minutes, the roar of the boat’s motor lulled her to sleep. I held her close, kissed the top of her head, and knew in my heart that this would be the last time that this child of mine would ever sleep in my arms. Indeed, it was.

My parents gifted me with a bittersweet last time. Mother was confined to a nursing home, deep in the throes of Alzheimer’s disease. Dad faithfully visited her every day. One day, when an unexpected vision problem kept him from driving, I took him for his visit. I watched as he sat beside her wheelchair, holding her hand, trying his best to make contact with her once sparkling, but now vacant blue eyes.