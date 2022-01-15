My View: Holding onto precious ‘last times’

“The last time … ” It’s a phrase we use almost daily.
“The last time we ate here, the beef on weck was only $3.99.”
“Yuck, when was the last time I cleaned under this sink?”
“For the last time, turn down that music!”
Some last times in our lives are much more heartfelt. The holidays often bring back memories of the last time we saw someone special to us, or traveled to a favorite destination. Many of us can remember that last day at work before retiring, or locking the door behind a home filled with memories, now sold to a new family.
Like many Western New Yorkers, I can lovingly recall the closing service at my house of worship which was destined to become a “ legacy church.” Sadly, many memories of the last time vanish, simply because we do not realize that it is the last time.
How often have we all used the phrase, “I can’t remember the last time I … ”? As parents, our children’s first times are forever etched in our brains, while the last times go by unnoticed. I have memories and photographs of my newborn babies’ first tub baths. How I wish I could remember that last time I scrubbed between each tiny toe and rinsed the soap from their curly heads with a cup of tap water.
One day, unnoticed, maturity and modesty took each of them to forever shower behind a closed door. I am thankful for one last time of parenthood that did not escape my perception. While boating with family in the Thousand Islands, we lost track of time. Both dusk and the temperature were falling quickly. As we zipped along the St. Lawrence toward the warmth of the cottage, I took shelter seated behind the passenger-side windshield.
Not one to cuddle by nature, my 6-year-old daughter climbed onto my lap to escape the cold wind and spray. Within minutes, the roar of the boat’s motor lulled her to sleep. I held her close, kissed the top of her head, and knew in my heart that this would be the last time that this child of mine would ever sleep in my arms. Indeed, it was.
My parents gifted me with a bittersweet last time. Mother was confined to a nursing home, deep in the throes of Alzheimer’s disease. Dad faithfully visited her every day. One day, when an unexpected vision problem kept him from driving, I took him for his visit. I watched as he sat beside her wheelchair, holding her hand, trying his best to make contact with her once sparkling, but now vacant blue eyes.
After a courtship disrupted by war, followed by 57 years of marriage, this was to be their last time together. Dad’s vision loss was a symptom of a serious medical problem that would take him just a few days later. Had this happened today, I would likely have this last time recorded forever as a smartphone photo. I’m glad that I do not.
As another new year begins, with a milestone birthday lurking ever closer, I will surely be faced with many more last times in the years to come. I hope I have the wisdom to recognize them as they happen, but not with dread or sadness. Rather, I wish for the serenity to embrace these last times as much as I have cherished the memories of all of the wonderful first times in my life.