My View: Hitting the trail for autumn’s last gasp

Despite creaky knees and other challenges, my wife and I still enjoy a favorite pursuit: hiking. From our first tentative forays on local trails to the satisfaction of claiming an Adirondack peak, hiking has provided us with both exercise and an opportunity to experience nature on roughly its own terms.
The prospect of a walk outdoors always lifts my spirits as I anticipate the benefits in store.
One example: A few weeks ago, autumn turned noticeably chilly. Memories of enjoyably cool and crisp fall hikes nudged us toward the outdoors yet again. We put on warm clothes and the trusty hiking boots that have served us well. With apples and some water stashed in backpacks, we set off for a favored local destination.
The place is about a 20-minute drive from Buffalo, and unique. It combines accessibility with a feeling of remoteness, especially near its edges. On this partly cloudy weekday afternoon, breezy with 30-degree temperatures, there weren’t many other folks around. We strapped on packs and grabbed our hiking poles, hitting the trail after 3 p.m.
Sunset was less than two hours away, but no worries. One doesn’t need to hike a marathon to enjoy quality time in the woods.
Occasional whirlwinds of tiny snowflakes danced off our shoulders and packs as we meandered up, down and on flat terrain. Fall’s brilliant palette had dimmed, replaced by foliage rich with russet hues on the remaining oaks and beeches around us.
Gray clouds overhead alternately piled up and drifted apart, changing the quality of daylight. Some spots on the trail were wet and muddy, but for the most part the path was solid. Trail markers showed us the way.
Hiking up the inclines raised our heart rates, but the steep sections didn’t last long. The flat stretches provided respite, allowing us to better appreciate the scene: scattered leaves, skittering chipmunks and gray squirrels, and clear streams of fresh water cascading down ravines.
Moving at a steady pace through quiet, natural settings evokes a feeling of calm well-being that’s hard to capture elsewhere. Science tells us that exercise releases chemicals (endorphins) that boost mood and reduce stress – wonderful benefits. It seems to me that exercising while outdoors enhances and increases this effect. When our parents told us to go out and get some fresh air, they were right.
Time passed as the day’s light slowly began to diminish, and we stopped to consider when to turn around. Another 20 minutes on the trail took us to the edge of a deep ravine near a paved road. We rested a bit, sipped some water, then embarked on the return trip.
The forest was the same one we’d just hiked through but now, later, it felt slightly different. The trees looked darker, the streams deeper.
The intermittent westerly breeze strengthened; beech leaves fluttered in response. The endorphins kicked in once again. We virtually floated as we retraced our steps, the path familiar, the woods our own.
Before too long we arrived at the uphill trail to the parking area. At the car we tossed our packs and poles in the hatch. We each enjoyed a sweet apple. The last bit of light faded as the wind picked up again. With another great hike in the books, we headed home.