My View: Hitting the trail for autumn’s last gasp

Despite creaky knees and other challenges, my wife and I still enjoy a favorite pursuit: hiking. From our first tentative forays on local trails to the satisfaction of claiming an Adirondack peak, hiking has provided us with both exercise and an opportunity to experience nature on roughly its own terms.

The prospect of a walk outdoors always lifts my spirits as I anticipate the benefits in store.

One example: A few weeks ago, autumn turned noticeably chilly. Memories of enjoyably cool and crisp fall hikes nudged us toward the outdoors yet again. We put on warm clothes and the trusty hiking boots that have served us well. With apples and some water stashed in backpacks, we set off for a favored local destination.

The place is about a 20-minute drive from Buffalo, and unique. It combines accessibility with a feeling of remoteness, especially near its edges. On this partly cloudy weekday afternoon, breezy with 30-degree temperatures, there weren’t many other folks around. We strapped on packs and grabbed our hiking poles, hitting the trail after 3 p.m.

Sunset was less than two hours away, but no worries. One doesn’t need to hike a marathon to enjoy quality time in the woods.