My View: Historic events leave indelible memories

During the course of a lifetime, certain world events stand out. Even if they do not affect you directly, these occurrences become etched into one’s psyche. Afterward, you can recall exactly where you were and what you were doing at the time of the event.
Michael Silverman, of Amherst, has vivid memories of dramatic world events.
At the beginning of June 1953, my family had recently acquired its first television. Eager to find out what I could watch, my 7-year-old self arose early in the morning before school, and turned it on. A young woman in royal clothing was being feted. It was the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Amazingly, she still rules.
On May 5, 1961, during second period class, the principal interrupted over the public address speaker. We listened mesmerized as a broadcast came on describing the blast off of the Mercury rocket, which was to deliver the first American, Alan Shepard, into space. Despite losing the race to be first to the Soviet Union by three weeks, it was still a thrilling moment.
On Friday, Nov. 22, 1963, I was a high school senior at Brookline High outside Boston. Around 12:45 we were startled when the principal came on the loud speaker and told us that there was an early dismissal. All students were ushered out the main entrance by town policemen who informed us that President John F. Kennedy had been shot.
My mother was waiting outside, having left work as a school nurse early. As I got in her car, it was announced on the radio, “The president is dead.” JFK’s assassination was especially poignant to us since he had been born and had grown up in Brookline.
Where were you that day?
The Great Northeast Blackout struck in November 1965 while I was a sophomore at Tufts University. My lasting memory was how a few of us guys got invited into a girls’ dormitory – verboten in those days – and hung out for a couple of hours.
When the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis in April 1968, I heard about it on the way to supper at Blakely Hall. I can recall being with my pal, Barry.
I was listening to my favorite late-night DJ in my off-campus room on June 6, 1968, when Robert Kennedy was shot and killed shortly after midnight while campaigning in Los Angeles.
July 20, 1969, was a Sunday. I was driving a taxi in Boston to earn some money before returning to grad school at the University at Buffalo in the fall. I pulled over to a stand on Tremont Street in front of the Parker House, just across from the Common. I put on the cab radio and listened, awestruck, as the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle landed on the moon.
When the space shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after launch in January 1985, I and several other teachers were watching it on TV in the faculty lounge of our school.
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was flying home from Vancouver, having gone on an Alaskan cruise to celebrate my retirement. I took a redeye flight to Buffalo from Pittsburgh. Approaching the airport, someone on board with a newfangled mobile phone announced that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. He surmised, correctly, that it was an act of terrorism. Our plane landed shortly after 9 a.m. and I went home to watch it on TV.