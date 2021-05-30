My View: Historic events leave indelible memories

During the course of a lifetime, certain world events stand out. Even if they do not affect you directly, these occurrences become etched into one’s psyche. Afterward, you can recall exactly where you were and what you were doing at the time of the event.

Michael Silverman My View (copy) Michael Silverman, of Amherst, has vivid memories of dramatic world events.

At the beginning of June 1953, my family had recently acquired its first television. Eager to find out what I could watch, my 7-year-old self arose early in the morning before school, and turned it on. A young woman in royal clothing was being feted. It was the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Amazingly, she still rules.

On May 5, 1961, during second period class, the principal interrupted over the public address speaker. We listened mesmerized as a broadcast came on describing the blast off of the Mercury rocket, which was to deliver the first American, Alan Shepard, into space. Despite losing the race to be first to the Soviet Union by three weeks, it was still a thrilling moment.

On Friday, Nov. 22, 1963, I was a high school senior at Brookline High outside Boston. Around 12:45 we were startled when the principal came on the loud speaker and told us that there was an early dismissal. All students were ushered out the main entrance by town policemen who informed us that President John F. Kennedy had been shot.