My View: Hints of spring portend a return to the garden

The promise of spring has me thinking about my garden.
Neurosis is defined as a meticulous attention to detail. If you viewed my garden, you might think, “She’s maybe psychotic but definitely not neurotic.”
My garden’s name is Triage; emergency rooms practice triage and so do I. My garden will never turn garden club members green with envy but I wouldn’t trade it for any blue ribbon-winning garden. I can understand animal hoarders – little old ladies with 40 cats. I covet every plant I see and consequently my garden is a hodge-podge of misplaced plants.
I believe my love of plants started when I was 8 years old. Across from Public School No. 3, there was a burned out house that we called the haunted house. It was an attractive nuisance; we were drawn to it. One spring day I found little blue flowers growing in what once must have been a garden. A few days later I returned and dug up a few of the plants and planted them in my mother’s garden.
Eighty years later there is a carpet of scilla growing there. No problem. They are very well-behaved flowers. They bloom, they disappear and in early spring they are back. I think those first few bulbs planted a love of gardening in my heart. In the fall I planted 10 scilla so that in the spring I’ll be able to see them outside my kitchen window.
It is not just little old ladies who like “to play in the dirt.” One time at a garden center I saw a burly man who looked as if he should be in a wrestling ring, cradling a young, tender plant.
When working in a garden, it is possible to lose all track of time and go into a state that is similar to meditation. However, if you are neurotically obsessed with perfection, I don’t know if you can enjoy deep relaxation in your garden.
Gardening on the surface is a peaceful endeavor. In reality there is really a war being fought. Weeds are the invaders and we gardeners must protect our plants. Some gardeners resort to the nuclear weapons of herbicides but those of us who love the world of nature are willing to have a few weeds in our gardens.
Sometimes when I walk by a lawn that is chemically treated, I can smell the poisons in the air and read the little warning signs. Too bad little children, animals, birds, butterflies and bees are illiterate. Some of the gardeners I knew died from cancer. I wonder? To me it isn’t a mortal sin to have dandelions in my lawn. In the spring I make dandelion soup.
Weeds are not the only target of pesticides but also insects. The problem is that most of us don’t know the good guys from the bad guys. Rather than using pesticides I assume most insects are beneficial and only kill the ones that I know are positively enemies without using chemicals.
What I have tried to achieve in my Eden is to create a place of sanctuary for animals, birds, butterflies, bees and me. Yes, I am willing to have deer, squirrels, chipmunks, fox, raccoons, opossums and even skunks share my backyard and very often unfortunately eat my plants.