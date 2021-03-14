My View: Hints of spring portend a return to the garden

When working in a garden, it is possible to lose all track of time and go into a state that is similar to meditation. However, if you are neurotically obsessed with perfection, I don’t know if you can enjoy deep relaxation in your garden.

Gardening on the surface is a peaceful endeavor. In reality there is really a war being fought. Weeds are the invaders and we gardeners must protect our plants. Some gardeners resort to the nuclear weapons of herbicides but those of us who love the world of nature are willing to have a few weeds in our gardens.

Sometimes when I walk by a lawn that is chemically treated, I can smell the poisons in the air and read the little warning signs. Too bad little children, animals, birds, butterflies and bees are illiterate. Some of the gardeners I knew died from cancer. I wonder? To me it isn’t a mortal sin to have dandelions in my lawn. In the spring I make dandelion soup.

Weeds are not the only target of pesticides but also insects. The problem is that most of us don’t know the good guys from the bad guys. Rather than using pesticides I assume most insects are beneficial and only kill the ones that I know are positively enemies without using chemicals.