My View: Higher consolations of lockdown life

When we think about significant moments in our lives, we tend to divide our experience into a set of “befores” and “afters”: high school graduation, marriage, birth a child, first solo flight, the death of a family member.

The set will differ for each person, even as there will be common generational markers: before and after the Blizzard of ’77; before and after “Wide Right;” before and after 9/11; before and after Jan. 6.

Mid-March 2020 will mark for all of us in different ways the “before” of the Covid-19 pandemic; the “after” is almost within sight. When that day comes, it will be a landmark date.

Each of us will have a different story to tell about the implications of the scourge that separated us in a variety of poignant, even tragic, ways: the loved one we couldn’t embrace; the substitution of Zooms for face-to-face encounters; the college reunion we couldn’t attend; a cruise we had to cancel; a play that never got performed because the theater went “dark.”