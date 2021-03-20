My View: Higher consolations of lockdown life

When we think about significant moments in our lives, we tend to divide our experience into a set of “befores” and “afters”: high school graduation, marriage, birth a child, first solo flight, the death of a family member.
The set will differ for each person, even as there will be common generational markers: before and after the Blizzard of ’77; before and after “Wide Right;” before and after 9/11; before and after Jan. 6.
Mid-March 2020 will mark for all of us in different ways the “before” of the Covid-19 pandemic; the “after” is almost within sight. When that day comes, it will be a landmark date.
Each of us will have a different story to tell about the implications of the scourge that separated us in a variety of poignant, even tragic, ways: the loved one we couldn’t embrace; the substitution of Zooms for face-to-face encounters; the college reunion we couldn’t attend; a cruise we had to cancel; a play that never got performed because the theater went “dark.”
In a way that we never would have wished for, the virtual plague helped us – if we needed assistance – to help define what matters most in our lives. And it’s often the case that we don’t take the time or even have the will to make this determination, for it may be that we will come to understand that what we most value and wish for is out of our reach, or seems to be.
I’ve noticed that some of my friends have turned to creative work – even to learn to play an instrument – because they have been unable to practice their professions in the usual ways or, retired, to travel, to play golf, to visit out-of-town cultural sites (especially at a time when the Albright-Knox Art Gallery has been closed for reconstruction).
More than a few people I know have been writing memoirs, stories and – given the turmoil of the recent election – political tracts. Conservatives have become liberals (well, a few) and some liberals (it’s rumored) became conservatives in the last stage of the Trump administration.
The pandemic has given many people the initially unwanted opportunity to learn more about their deepest convictions, and even may lead them to change their lives somewhat. One person I know, deeply embedded in family history, has been organizing several generations of documents (official and personal), photographs and memorabilia as a prelude to writing a history of the family whose origin and extent have been somewhat of a mystery to her in the past. The pandemic has transformed her, once a biologist, into a historian.
As for me, I’ve been working on a short novel, “Distant Love.” It contains a theme I’ve wanted to pursue for some time, but have avoided because the story deals with loss and sorrow as much as it does tenderness and comedy.
I didn’t have to be a brain scientist to see that the distance the pandemic put between me and much that I like to do made it the right – even necessary – time to try to climb this, for me, Kilimanjaro of a tale about the before and after of a meaningful, but failed, romance.
So, try to remember when it’s after Covid-19 that you may have discovered creative possibilities in your life that were previously hidden or denied. Now you can share that “new after” with others. Forced to contract our lives, we’ve learned, hopefully, to expand somewhat.