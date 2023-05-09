“Nardin Alma Mater, we pledge our love to thee.” This is the first line of the school’s song. The first year I sang those words was in 1977 as a new fifth-grade student.

That year was a challenging one, starting the first day of school. There was a crucifix the size of a small toddler on the wall of our classroom. I asked a classmate why Jesus was wearing a necklace. A forgivable question for an Episcopalian who had never seen a rosary, but it shunted me into the nerd category from day one. Getting braces and glasses that year didn’t help, nor did the acne breakouts that followed me right through the end of eighth grade.

Nardin’s impact on the course of my life is indelible. I learned how it felt to be included. The girls who befriended me that year and later on in high school remained my closest friends – sitting together at lunch, wasting time in study hall, calling each other to talk at night, even though we last saw each other just a few hours earlier. I learned how it felt to be singled out when my fifth-grade teacher sent me to reading class with the sixth-graders and started me on the path to AP classes and college credits.

I learned what it meant to be excluded, too – as a spectator when some of my classmates mercilessly taunted and bullied another new student who came to the school as a seventh-grader. One of the most important teachable moments for me was the day our teacher gathered the entire class, minus that one bullied student, and lectured us about cruelty. Turning to me she said, “You are guilty by omission.” I didn’t stand up for that girl, I didn’t intervene, I just stayed quiet and let it happen. Guilty indeed.

I learned about accountability – from the teacher who taught my older sister’s biology class. She hatched chicks in an incubator, kept a large friendly rabbit in the classroom and, when a prankster dumped a terrified live piglet inside the door at a high school dance, this teacher scooped up the piglet, named him Pee-Wee and kept him in a pen in the classroom until he safely could be placed in a new home.

I learned about unaccountability, too. One biology teacher’s favorite refrain was, “Girls, it’s lab day today; do you want to do a lab, or blow it off?” That caught up with all of us, as it was a Regents biology class and we scrambled during the last few weeks of the year to complete all the required labs.

I learned about conformity, as I watched one of the most popular and affluent girls in my class cheat on a final, stealthily uncrumpling a paper under her desk as she copied the answers. I confronted her about it afterward and her eyes were terrified as she told me, “You don’t understand. My dad will kill me if I fail.” I saw the price of nonconformity as well. When a pregnant high school student carried her pregnancy to full term, she wasn’t allowed to walk across the stage at graduation.

As a group of us sang Nardin’s song together again in 2019 at our 35th reunion, I learned that people change. One of the most self-assured girls in my graduating class wasn’t there – she told a friend she felt too fat and ashamed to go. One of the hardest partying girls in our class was now focused on anti-fracking work and helping with Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.

The mission that Nardin’s board and administration face now is to make sure the last line of the school song is still true: “Nardin Alma Mater, the beauty of your name, filled with holy charity forever will remain.”