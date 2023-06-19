About 300 miles southeast of here, the welcome sign of a town boasts that it’s the “sweetest place on earth” and the people who work there tell you to have a sweet day. It just happens to be Hershey, Pa., the town that Milton S. Hershey built.

We visit often and not just for the chocolate; our daughter Eve lives and works there. But the chocolate is a plus. Just minutes from her home are Chocolate World, the Hershey Amusement Park, Zoo America and the beautiful Hershey Gardens. The street lamps are shaped like candy kisses and the smell of chocolate is in the air. If you are looking for some family fun this summer, Hershey is a good place to start.

The community of Bird-In-Hand, home to the Amish, is about an hour away from Hershey. You can’t help but smile at the small children peering out the back window of a horse-driven buggy.

The Amish are wonderful craftsmen and their food is exceptional. They are survivors, living without electricity or modern conveniences and true to their beliefs in this complicated world.

Nearby Strasburg is all about trains, with a caboose hotel, train museums and train rides. If timing is right, you may be able to catch a train that will get robbed. When you buy your ticket, you will be given jewelry (all plastic) and other such valuables to give the train robbers. A child on board is usually deputized and has the privilege of apprehending the bad guys.

Gettysburg is south of Hershey. Walking its battlefields with their cannons and monuments gives you goosebumps as your mind goes back to the days of the Civil War and the soldiers who died there. The Visitor Center has a wonderful room with a map across the walls that projects the sights and sounds of the war. Even today, as you walk the streets of Gettysburg, you can find buildings that have cannonballs stuck in their brick walls. A visit to the room where Abe Lincoln wrote the Gettysburg Address is something you will always remember. Schoolchildren learning about this time in history would have a better appreciation of what happened here by experiencing it in person.

Close to Hershey is the town of Hummelstown and home to the Echo Dell Caverns. The caverns offer a walking tour of what Mother Nature has created below the earth over hundreds of years. The stalactites and stalagmites are amazing.

I write this not as an advertisement or as a tour guide. I just wanted to share with readers the fun my family has enjoyed over the years while visiting our daughter in Pennsylvania. Route 15 through PA is a great road to travel and the scenery is beautiful. Bet you won’t ever hear “Are we there yet?” from the back seat.

Interested in going? Stop at the Pennsylvania Visitor Center first for brochures and maps. Hope to see you there.