My View: Heroes, cowards and a difficult question

I received a minor injury, zinc burn the size of a quarter on my shoulder, but my friend Billy was badly burned. They got him on a stretcher and loaded him into an ambulance. Since I was the only other person “hurt” I was told to get into the ambulance, too.

As we rode north on Route 5 to the plant clinic, Billy began to cry. He was in incredible pain, with burns over much of his body, but his biggest worry was that his face had been burned and he would be scarred for life. It was an intense moment. Then the ambulance driver yelled back: “Billy, you ain’t all that good lookin’ to begin with; nobody cares about your ugly mug!” Billy was a tough customer and he began to laugh. He would spend many weeks in the hospital and I am not sure he was ever the same.

What I remember most about that day, however, was when the vat exploded, I was standing next to a plant official. In a panic, he grabbed me by the shoulder and pushed me back toward the chaos so he could run to safety.

I never told anyone, but the union guys – who couldn’t stand him – included his actions in their incident reports. Although the “big guy” denied everything, everyone in the plant soon knew there had been a coward there that morning.