My View: Heroes, cowards and a difficult question

I was invited by my alma mater, Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, to attend a talk given by Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia. Before the proceedings began, I was introduced to Staff Sgt. Bellavia.
I told him I had read of his exploits and was greatly impressed. David is a very unassuming guy. He said, “When you are fighting with a group of soldiers, we become closer than brothers and anyone of us would lay down our lives for the others. You would have done the same thing.” “No, I wouldn’t.” I answered. “I would have run like hell the other way.” He laughed, assuming I was joking; I’m not sure I was.
On the drive back home, I thought about what I would do if I found myself in a life-or-death situation. Then I remembered that as a young man I had been put into real danger. I was a management trainee fresh out of college and working for Bethlehem Steel. I was assigned to the galvanizing mill, where they ran six-foot-wide ribbons of sheet steel through a vat of molten zinc. The steel was pulled down into the zinc by a giant roller at the bottom of a vat as big as a swimming pool. The steel was then pulled upwards into a cooling tower. It continued down the line where it was rolled into coils the size of Volkswagens.
I was told to observe an operation where they shut down the line and pulled the worn and pitted “sink roll” and replace it with a newly finished one. Just my luck, for the first and only time in the plant’s history, the chains broke as they lowered the new roller into the cauldron of hot zinc. When the cold roller hit the molten steel, there was a huge explosion and 842 degree liquid zinc was splattered everywhere.
I received a minor injury, zinc burn the size of a quarter on my shoulder, but my friend Billy was badly burned. They got him on a stretcher and loaded him into an ambulance. Since I was the only other person “hurt” I was told to get into the ambulance, too.
As we rode north on Route 5 to the plant clinic, Billy began to cry. He was in incredible pain, with burns over much of his body, but his biggest worry was that his face had been burned and he would be scarred for life. It was an intense moment. Then the ambulance driver yelled back: “Billy, you ain’t all that good lookin’ to begin with; nobody cares about your ugly mug!” Billy was a tough customer and he began to laugh. He would spend many weeks in the hospital and I am not sure he was ever the same.
What I remember most about that day, however, was when the vat exploded, I was standing next to a plant official. In a panic, he grabbed me by the shoulder and pushed me back toward the chaos so he could run to safety.
I never told anyone, but the union guys – who couldn’t stand him – included his actions in their incident reports. Although the “big guy” denied everything, everyone in the plant soon knew there had been a coward there that morning.
I honestly don’t know what I would do if I was put in a situation where I had to act to save others. Would I step up like Sgt. Bellavia or would I just save myself? I hope I never have to find out.