My View: Helping others provides a dose of perspective

Life can be so delightful. Generally, I feel blessed to be here on this planet. I see the beauty of the greenery around me, the joy of watching people smile, and the incredible swath of colors that make our world vibrant and unique. I am the first one to line up a prayer chain for all disasters and diseases and feel blessed to do so.
There is a long list of reasons for me to feel grateful to be alive and an equally extensive list of people who make my world brighter. This attitude goes back to the days of Norman Vincent Peale’s bestseller, “The Power of Positive Thinking.” Actually, I have always prided myself on being a Pollyanna-type person. “Let’s play the glad game!”
If I start to feel down, I run to YouTube in search of Robin Williams interviews – they crack me up. I will find funny movies at the library or run through the Netflix lineup to uncover anything that makes me laugh.
Because I adhere to the thought that there are no coincidences, I keep an eye out for any and all serendipitous events. I fill my potentially down days watching for signs and totems, like a red cardinal when I am missing my mom or a red-tailed hawk restoring my hope when I am leery of what lies ahead in my near future.
Here’s the deal. As devoted as I am to all things spiritual, to growing my sense of humor or to playing at Pollyanna, it doesn’t pre-empt me from the world of worry and angst.
Just recently, when I had to face the second shot of Moderna, the Covid-19 vaccine, I was a nervous wreck. I had nearly zero effects from the first shot, but word was out that the second one is worse. Because of that bit of information found online, whispered in crowds, splashed across TV screens, I was officially losing it. But I wanted the protection, especially since lung cancer had been my challenge 11 years ago.
With the help of a friend doing EFT, a tapping technique, and other alternative healing modalities, I made my way toward “S” day (shot day). And yet, I was still on edge. So, one particular morning, I had been chatting online with a friend from Australia. She had just lost her husband. She was so brave for her son, a 5-year-old daddy’s boy, who was just stricken. I knew I had to do something for him. She sent me his first-day-of-school photo. Written on the plaque he held was, “I want to be a pilot when I grow up.”
An idea hit me. I would send him one of the model airplanes that my father built eons ago and explain that my dad was in the very same heaven as his dad, hoping he wouldn’t feel so alone. I ran out and bought several balsa wood airplanes, too. Filling the box with love for this little guy made me feel strong and purposeful.
Side benefit? I realized I wasn’t nervous anymore. Turns out, focusing on others was a gift to myself. I got the second shot, and it was a piece of cake, nothing I couldn’t handle. I have now done my part to stay safe and to make the world one bit safer for others.