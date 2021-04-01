My View: Helping others provides a dose of perspective

Just recently, when I had to face the second shot of Moderna, the Covid-19 vaccine, I was a nervous wreck. I had nearly zero effects from the first shot, but word was out that the second one is worse. Because of that bit of information found online, whispered in crowds, splashed across TV screens, I was officially losing it. But I wanted the protection, especially since lung cancer had been my challenge 11 years ago.

With the help of a friend doing EFT, a tapping technique, and other alternative healing modalities, I made my way toward “S” day (shot day). And yet, I was still on edge. So, one particular morning, I had been chatting online with a friend from Australia. She had just lost her husband. She was so brave for her son, a 5-year-old daddy’s boy, who was just stricken. I knew I had to do something for him. She sent me his first-day-of-school photo. Written on the plaque he held was, “I want to be a pilot when I grow up.”

An idea hit me. I would send him one of the model airplanes that my father built eons ago and explain that my dad was in the very same heaven as his dad, hoping he wouldn’t feel so alone. I ran out and bought several balsa wood airplanes, too. Filling the box with love for this little guy made me feel strong and purposeful.