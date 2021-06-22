My View: Helping others in their time of bereavement

About a year ago, I started helping with bereavement ministry at my church. I was asked on my way out of 11 a.m. Mass if I would be willing to help. If you know me, you know I don’t know how to say no. This time, as many times in my doormat life, I’m glad I didn’t. I have found a lot of meaning in this new volunteer ministry.

My new job is to meet with the families to plan their loved one's funeral. They need to pick an Old Testament reading and a New Testament reading, and the songs they would like. I also need to write about the person and his or her life for the homily. I need to help the family with who might want to do the readings as well as the prayers.

I neatly write all this down and patiently wait for changes they need made, sometimes at the last minute. My job is to care and provide help to the family in any way I can.

After I have all the paperwork done, I turn it into the rectory. I always provide my phone number and assure the family I’m there to help in any way I can for them.