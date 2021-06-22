My View: Helping others in their time of bereavement

About a year ago, I started helping with bereavement ministry at my church. I was asked on my way out of 11 a.m. Mass if I would be willing to help. If you know me, you know I don’t know how to say no. This time, as many times in my doormat life, I’m glad I didn’t. I have found a lot of meaning in this new volunteer ministry.
My new job is to meet with the families to plan their loved one's funeral. They need to pick an Old Testament reading and a New Testament reading, and the songs they would like. I also need to write about the person and his or her life for the homily. I need to help the family with who might want to do the readings as well as the prayers.
I neatly write all this down and patiently wait for changes they need made, sometimes at the last minute. My job is to care and provide help to the family in any way I can.
After I have all the paperwork done, I turn it into the rectory. I always provide my phone number and assure the family I’m there to help in any way I can for them.
The morning of the funeral, I show up about a half hour early to set up for the service. I need to put the Old and New Testament readings into a book for the family members delivering them. I need to set up the gifts for the people bringing them up. Recently all 13 grandchildren of the deceased came to bring them up; it was a tear-jerking moment. This week, the godparents of a 23-year-old girl who died will bring them up. They took her in after her mom died when she was 16 and her grandmother died when she was 17.
I need to put the pall – the cover for the casket – on the front-row pew for the funeral home workers to cover the casket at the beginning of Mass.
I then sit and pray for the family. If needed, I will assist in giving Communion.
The priests at my church are truly amazing and go above and beyond to provide comfort and special meaning in any way they can to the service. Many times we will have people bring flowers to the altar for the Virgin Mary or they will say part of the Mass in Polish.
One of the funerals I helped with was for a 99-year-old gentleman who was born in Poland and was in an internment camp for two years while waiting for his chance to come to the U.S. He never really learned to speak English and it was beautiful for his family to have the Mass said in Polish.
At the end of the Mass, I need to go up to stand by the casket and take the pall from the funeral workers, and fold it before the recessional hymn. Emotionally, this is by far the hardest part and I have to put a Kleenex in my sleeve as I know all too well how hard it is to lose a loved one.
When my grandmother died, her funeral brought such comfort to me I was able to say her eulogy and provide her with a beautiful goodbye. I’m so grateful that I have the ability to share my pain and help other people in their time of need.