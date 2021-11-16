My View: Helping hands enhance the taste of pierogi

Pierogi, those lovely Polish dumplings, have proliferated on Buffalo restaurant menus of late. What a compliment to the generations of babcias who labored tirelessly rolling out tender-filled creations with farmer cheese, cabbage, potatoes and prunes. Just about any filling will do nowadays.
The most important procedure I feel is sharing this task with family and friends. Many of my neighbors and customers describe preparing hundreds of pierogi by hand then freezing them to enjoy throughout the year.
Some of the best pierogi I have sampled were prepared in a rectory by a friend, Rev. Dominik Jezierski, who hails from Jelenia Gora, Poland. Outfitted with a KitchenAid stand mixer, a glass of flour and an equal sized glass of water, Father Dominik pulled the dough together in the mixing bowl, then rolled it several times through the pasta attachment. His filling was simple – cooked spinach and feta cheese. We took turns pinching the edges then dropping them into a cauldron of boiling water.
I browned some diced onions, then blended a cup of sour cream with Maggi Wurze, a flavor enhancer, and crushed black pepper. These cuties needed no pan searing to complete the flavor, although many restaurants prefer this presentation. The boiled pierogi simply slid onto a waiting platter dotted with the onions then dipped in the sour cream accompaniment.
In season, fresh strawberry, cherry and blueberry pierogi are just a few delectable fruit filling options. Now that the holidays are in plain sight, I look forward to redirecting traditions in a more practical way. You can savor leftover turkey stuffing by taking a few moments to cut out your family’s recipe for pierogi then serving them in a new-fashioned way. Perhaps a homemade cranberry-orange sauce swirled into sour cream with a grating of nutmeg? Or how about small dicing Grammie’s family ham basted with brown sugar and pineapple juice and creating an entirely new pierogi entrée?
Here come the mashed potatoes and squash with a touch of mushroom gravy. An egg will do nicely to help bind this mixture until it suffices for service. Yes, I would pan-crisp the pierogi alongside caramelized sweet onion. Whatever your holiday celebration calls for, think of it as the next day’s pierogi.
Wigilia, a Polish Christmas Eve celebration, consists of courses of meatless dishes laboriously prepared and presented while waiting for the first star to appear in the heavens. Wigilia means “vigil,” a night of waiting. Over the years the meatless dishes I’ve prepared have been handed down by my grandparents who kept this vigil religiously. Of all the basic foods my grandmother, Sophie, introduced to me as a child, salmon patties are the dish I most recall. Sophie traversed to the Broadway Market for her ingredients. She cooked the salmon with onions, marjoram and cracked pepper, to my dziadek’s delight, then mixed in freshly dried bread combined with an egg to make a firm patty.
This season, I plan to follow Sophie’s lead and produce salmon patties for my Christmas Eve table. I may even pan fry many more than I need just so I can have enough of this wonderful filling for Christmas Day pierogi.