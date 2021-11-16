My View: Helping hands enhance the taste of pierogi

Pierogi, those lovely Polish dumplings, have proliferated on Buffalo restaurant menus of late. What a compliment to the generations of babcias who labored tirelessly rolling out tender-filled creations with farmer cheese, cabbage, potatoes and prunes. Just about any filling will do nowadays.

The most important procedure I feel is sharing this task with family and friends. Many of my neighbors and customers describe preparing hundreds of pierogi by hand then freezing them to enjoy throughout the year.

Some of the best pierogi I have sampled were prepared in a rectory by a friend, Rev. Dominik Jezierski, who hails from Jelenia Gora, Poland. Outfitted with a KitchenAid stand mixer, a glass of flour and an equal sized glass of water, Father Dominik pulled the dough together in the mixing bowl, then rolled it several times through the pasta attachment. His filling was simple – cooked spinach and feta cheese. We took turns pinching the edges then dropping them into a cauldron of boiling water.

I browned some diced onions, then blended a cup of sour cream with Maggi Wurze, a flavor enhancer, and crushed black pepper. These cuties needed no pan searing to complete the flavor, although many restaurants prefer this presentation. The boiled pierogi simply slid onto a waiting platter dotted with the onions then dipped in the sour cream accompaniment.