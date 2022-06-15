My View: Heart surgery with an assist from Gershwin

Due to time constraints, George Gershwin improvised the piano solo for “Rhapsody in Blue” when it was first performed. This is just one bit of information I learned while studying this iconic piece of classical jazz music as I was prepped for my coronary artery bypass surgery at Gates Vascular Institute.

I imagined that the team of medical professionals functioned together like accomplished musicians to complete this complicated cardiac procedure. My chest discomfort required an angiogram, a scan that provides a view of the blood flow through the arteries of the heart. At the close of this event, the attending doctor announced that surgery rather than stents would be necessary to repair my various blocked arteries.

The nursing and technical staff at Gates worked diligently to help educate me regarding this momentous procedure. An illustrated booklet as well as a video was made available to help reduce my anxieties and lack of information. I also had a wide selection of entertainment options via a flatscreen donated by restaurateur Russell J. Salvatore.

One viewing category included “Rhapsody In Blue,” conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin with the Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra. The piano solo was performed by American jazz virtuoso Aaron Diehl. This incredible musician, I imagined, was the template for my cardiothoracic surgeon, Gary Grosner, M.D., whose composition was my quintuple bypass surgery.

The introductory wail of the clarinet reaching out in Gershwin’s masterpiece represented my initial trauma, apprehension and consternation, which then dissipated into a swell of soothing orchestration. I repeatedly embraced and replayed this video while waiting for my 7 a.m. appointment with Dr. Grosner’s operating staff.

As I reclined under full anesthesia, my soul no doubt resounded with the beat of the bass drum, the sweet and melancholy swing of the string section, as well as the parade of brass and woodwinds. My sternum then was sawed and separated to reveal my heart, which was removed and stopped in order to suture harvested blood vessels onto my heart to bypass my damaged arteries. Procedures such as this require three to six hours of intense cooperation and profound experience. I was confident – after being introduced to the anesthesiologist and attending staff – that I would recover from this cardiovascular drama thanks to the very best and select veterans that Buffalo’s enviable medical campus could provide.

Gershwin’s renowned creativity as interpreted by a jazzy piano demonstrated all the emotions of pre- and post-surgery, including the challenges of recovery. It’s no secret that patients are discharged as soon as bodily functions appear as normal as possible in order to rest quietly, surrounded by the comforts of their homes. Even though my extraordinary and state-of-the-art room at Gates resembled a suite at the former Hotel Henry, I was pleased that the doctors on staff voted me capable, physically and psychologically, to be released to the care of my family and friends on Easter morning.

The pianist’s deft hands, demanding perfection and excellence, fluent under the pressure of performance, helped me value the dedication of a master, whether it be Gershwin or Grosner. I am not a musician in a Chamber Orchestra but, since my significant and successful operation, I have learned to value the beauty and virtuosity of the beating heart.