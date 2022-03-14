My View: Hear me out – give your ears a break

When I finally went to an audiologist, the test showed I am almost in the “severe” zone. I was shocked. My 96-year-old mother had such an acute hearing, her caregiver bragged, “Your mother can hear grass grow.”

Once I had the hearing aids, I became a convert. I listened to many stories – how flimsy aids are, how easy they are to lose, and how difficult it is to get the right volume. But I thought, “Hey, this is my social life I’m talking about here. I will make them work.”

Initially, I had trouble adjusting the volume when I was watching TV with my family. They needed volume that was now too loud. But the equipment is so tiny, I could scarcely get my fingers to cooperate. When I expressed my dilemma to the audiologist, he suggested, “Don’t bother trying to adjust it. Take one hearing aid out.” That solution works perfectly, for many situations.

I do admit, it’s a lot to ask of a small appendage like an ear to hang all that stuff on it: a hearing aid, a strap on a mask, an earpiece on my glasses and a winter cap pulled over the whole shebang. I have to peel each layer off very carefully so that the aids don’t drop out and skitter across a parking lot.