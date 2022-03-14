My View: Hear me out – give your ears a break

I was talking with a friend on the phone when she posed a strange question: “Are you going berserk?”
“No,” I answered with certainty. “No, I am not going berserk.”
She tried again, sounding puzzled. “I asked, ‘Are you going to church?’ ”
A light bulb went off in my brain. Other cues about my hearing loss had been dismissed but this one caught my attention. No more denying it – I really needed hearing aids.
Truth be told, it had been a long time since I laughed heartily at a punchline to a joke. When a master storyteller told their tale, then dramatically lowered their voice, what I heard was gobbledygook. Hoping no one noticed my unease, I smiled and nodded along with the folks around me.
When talking with someone in a noisy atmosphere, I leaned in to hear them better. Even my desperate attempt at lip reading was futile; I was clueless about the conversation we were having. Again, I did a lot of smiling, hoping it was good news I was hearing and not bad.
At times I owned up to my disability. Attending three different groups a month, I appealed to the members to lift their voices and talk a little louder, please. In each, there were a couple of friends who did their best to accommodate. Some suggested I take a middle seat. I will always be grateful for their understanding.
When I finally went to an audiologist, the test showed I am almost in the “severe” zone. I was shocked. My 96-year-old mother had such an acute hearing, her caregiver bragged, “Your mother can hear grass grow.”
Once I had the hearing aids, I became a convert. I listened to many stories – how flimsy aids are, how easy they are to lose, and how difficult it is to get the right volume. But I thought, “Hey, this is my social life I’m talking about here. I will make them work.”
Initially, I had trouble adjusting the volume when I was watching TV with my family. They needed volume that was now too loud. But the equipment is so tiny, I could scarcely get my fingers to cooperate. When I expressed my dilemma to the audiologist, he suggested, “Don’t bother trying to adjust it. Take one hearing aid out.” That solution works perfectly, for many situations.
I do admit, it’s a lot to ask of a small appendage like an ear to hang all that stuff on it: a hearing aid, a strap on a mask, an earpiece on my glasses and a winter cap pulled over the whole shebang. I have to peel each layer off very carefully so that the aids don’t drop out and skitter across a parking lot.
In order to ensure the safety of the aids, I don’t wear them when I am out and about but put them in a coat pocket until I get inside somewhere. Unfortunately, nestled there safely, they emit a loud sound. I can’t hear it, but others tell me it is the sound of noisy crickets. In a doctor’s waiting room one day, I took off my coat with the aids still in my pocket. One of the patients leaned forward to ask, “What is that noise?” It was me and my crickets. Another time my librarian accosted me with the query, “I hear insects. Is that you?”