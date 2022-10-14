My View: Health emergencies can strike just like that

So here I am on a beautiful morning in mid-September. I’m having discomfort in my stomach and of course it has to be that wonderful Mexican takeout we had for dinner the night before. I’ll feel better tomorrow, but no more “south of the border” treats for me. I thought I might have had food poisoning, but my better half, who ate the same thing, is feeling fine.

Now it is Friday afternoon and I have been rushing around to get a parcel ready for pickup at 3:15. The parcel is ready and picked up and I am suddenly down for the count. I can neither stand up or raise my head off the kitchen counter. My wife had just returned from shopping and sees my condition. Wisely, she calls the Amherst volunteer fire department and minutes later a full brigade descends on our home, including the young man who tends our lawn. My wife yells out to this young man, “Sorry you can’t cut our lawn today, we have a bit of an emergency going on.” The young chap yells back ”I know, I am one of the volunteers!”

I am now admitted to Millard Suburban and scheduled for a battery of tests. So far there is one thing they know. I am leaking blood, much like the old engine oil seals in my long-gone 1959 Ford. My blood hemoglobin that transmits oxygen to my brain is dangerously low. So they “Quaker State” me with a four-hour transfusion. It helped immediately, so they give me two more bags of blood and schedule me for a colonscopy and endoscopy.

The procedure is over and they find a couple of leaks, which the highly skilled doc fixes. So I am good to go for the Bills game, which I’ll watch in my favorite chair at home with family and friends.

Not so fast. I am then scheduled for a battery of more tests on Tuesday. The thoroughness of the medical staff at Millard, and the wonderful attention of the nurse rotation was nothing short of remarkable. For the most part, I can attest that my experience was that of a person, rather than just another patient, in Room 2246.

On Tuesday I am wheeled from room to room, each filled with different equipment. Hours go by as I am hauled from cart to table and back again, put in various positions on machines that take pictures of my innards in technicolor.

One saving grace was the culinary staff finally got me back on solid food and off of a diet of jello, applesauce, bouillon, tea and pudding. Delightful.

In spite of these thorough medical procedures, and the thoughtful care of the rotating nurses, my patience is beginning to wear thin.

A very caring resident doctor calms me down. They absolutely need to look at all the test results, and with certainty determine my status. I appreciated their diligence, but I also have to add that doctors are very thorough and smart, but it’s the nurses that keep you alive.

After five mostly sleepless nights, I am released from my stanchion of tubes and bags and free to go home. As I walk into our home, I hear a familiar machine – yes, the young volunteer fireman is finally cutting our lawn!

My follow-up appointment with my primary doc who read all the portals ended up with those sweet five words: “See you in six months.”

Hopefully, all will be well then. In the meantime, I can go back to watching the game in my favorite chair and enjoying a beautiful Western New York fall. Just to be safe, I’ll continue to avoid adventurous takeout.